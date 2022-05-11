When the sun’s shining, that feel-good summer buzz you get being out in it is really quite nice isn’t it? The latest edit from Danny MacAskill, it’s called ‘Do A Wheelie!’ has that same vibey glow to it. Don’t know what else to call it, so we’ll call it a vibey glow. Basically, it’s a dose of the positivity medicine in a world where, understandably, there’s quite a lot of things to be a bit negative about these days. To paraphrase Vince Noir from The Mighty Boosh, ‘It’s impossible to be unhappy in a poncho and / or when you’re doing a wheelie’.

The concept? Well, it’s all about wheelies (obviously). This being another MacAskill project though, things get pretty creative but wheelies they are nonetheless. Shall we describe this piece as being a celebration of wheelie culture? Yes, let’s. Film’s a celebration of wheelie culture.

Backed by adidas Five Ten, this is some content that’s bound to push your nostalgia buttons. It’ll send your mind shooting back through the vestiges of time to that time you, as a youngster, tried and tried and tried to nail getting your front wheel off the ground a bit. Did you accomplish what you set out to achieve? Did you achieve something that resembled a wheelie over a quantifiable period of time? It doesn’t really matter, does it? As someone old, famous, and wise once said ‘It’s the journey that matters, not the destination’.

Featuring an array of iconic Scottish locations, and a whole bunch of talented riders including Lil Spartan, Viola Brand and Hans Rey, we reckon you’ll enjoy this one.

“If someone picks up a bike and has a big grin trying to wheelie, then job done”

Words of Danny MacAskill:

“I watched the popularity of bike riding explode during the pandemic. I wanted to make a film that was more inclusive than ever before, along with showcasing some incredibly talented riders of a broad range of age, background and riding experience…

“Five Ten and I wanted to make a film that included as many types of riding as possible and let other riders be the star of the production. The wheelie was the best place to start. If you can ride a bike, you can have a good go at doing a wheelie and from there the opportunities are endless. We wanted to celebrate the wheelie, show how accessible riding bikes can be and put a smile on people’s faces. If someone picks up a bike and has a big grin trying to wheelie, then job done.”