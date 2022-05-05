The world’s a big place, with lots of incredible spots to ride a mountain bike. To help inspire you and your MTB crew’s next big two-wheeled adventure, we’ve gathered together some of the very best mountain biking destinations in the world and shone a spotlight on them. Some of these places will, no doubt, already be on your radar while others, well, they might not be. Whatever kind of riding you’re into, rest assured, there’s something for you here. Time to pack your bags? We’ll see you at the airport.

Whistler, Canada

Whistler is just over 120km north of Vancouver. Credit: Getty Images

This place needs little introduction. Home to one of the best bike parks in the world, the trails in and around Whistler, British Columbia, are incredibly famous. Known for its technical trails and burly features, riding around Whistler isn’t for the fainthearted. That said, you will find plenty of beginner-intermediate trails tucked amongst the forest and plenty of flowy berms and tables to improve your jumping on in the bike park. Yes, the mountain biking in Whistler truly is bucket list stuff.

Nelson, New Zealand

Small islands with a plenty of personality, New Zealand offers endless opportunities for outdoor adventures. Hosting arguably some of the best riding on the planet, you can find everything from flowy singletrack to heli-bike ridge top epics here. Situated at the northern end of the South Island, Nelson’s 3000+ft peaks rise straight from sea level to provide unrivalled riding and views. Local spot Wairoa Gorge Bike Park is a favourite for locals and visitors alike. And, when you’re finally ready for a rest day, stunning Abel Tasman National Park is just around the corner.

Moab, USA

Pictured: Slickrock Trail in Utah. Credit: Getty Images

Often called the mountain bike capital of the States, it’s no surprise the red rock of Utah has made it into our top 10. Quite possibly the most unique landscape for mountain biking globally, riders flock to the impressive location for rides through beautiful canyons and across mesa tops. With plenty of epic beginner and intermediate trails, there’s options for everyone to enjoy. Riding in Moab though really comes into it’s own for advanced riders with it’s world-renowned and highly technical trails. While you can ride year round here Moab temperatures do soar in the summer months, so spring and autumn are the best times to visit.