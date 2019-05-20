When this latest video from Danny Macaskill starts, it all feels pretty twee; a bit on the Mary Poppins side, if you will. But then, bam. The first visual gag hits, followed by an extremely enjoyable quick fire succession of them that will have you laughing out loud like a world champion lol-master.

We don’t want to give too much away, so we’ll just put the video up top there and let you get on with it.

