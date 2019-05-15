Here’s What Happens When You Put A Mountain Bike Helmet In A Hydraulic Press

As potential sponsored video partnerships go, I guess we really should have seen the one between Specialized and the Hydraulic Press Channel coming. Specialized, after all, make very tough bike helmets and the Hydraulic Press Channel, well, they like to see just how tough things are by… putting them in the almighty jaws of an extremely powerful hydraulic press.

The video which, let’s not forget, Specialized have paid for to demonstrate how durable their Ambush helmet is, sees a variety of helmets put to the test in the shape of a supermarket helmet, a 10-year-old motorbike helmet, and some military helmets (as well as the Ambush). While we obviously wouldn’t recommend you make your next lid-buying decision off the back of this slice of premium YouTube content, we still think it’s a strangely interesting watch.

