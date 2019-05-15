Here's What Happens When You Put A Mountain Bike Helmet In A Hydraulic Press - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Here’s What Happens When You Put A Mountain Bike Helmet In A Hydraulic Press

See how a mountain biking helmet copes with some seriously extreme pressure

As potential sponsored video partnerships go, I guess we really should have seen the one between Specialized and the Hydraulic Press Channel coming. Specialized, after all, make very tough bike helmets and the Hydraulic Press Channel, well, they like to see just how tough things are by… putting them in the almighty jaws of an extremely powerful hydraulic press.

The video which, let’s not forget, Specialized have paid for to demonstrate how durable their Ambush helmet is, sees a variety of helmets put to the test in the shape of a supermarket helmet, a 10-year-old motorbike helmet, and some military helmets (as well as the Ambush). While we obviously wouldn’t recommend you make your next lid-buying decision off the back of this slice of premium YouTube content, we still think it’s a strangely interesting watch.

You May Also Like

Here’s What Happens When You Put Mountain Bike Suspension Forks In A Hydraulic Press

The First Time I Went… | Mountain Biking

Share

Topics:

anticipation Gear surprise video

Related Articles

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Innovation | Introducing The Inflatable Portaledge From G7 Equipment

G7 Equipment unveiled their new inflatable portaledge on Kickstarter and it's already 65% overfunded after one day

Innovation | Introducing The Lightweight Inflatable Portaledge From G7 Equipment
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Cracked Out | Photographer Chris Burkard Discusses Offwidth Climbing

The adventure photographer reflects on one epic Yosemite journey

Photographer Chris Burkard And Free Solo Climber Alex Honnold Discuss Offwidth Climbing In New Black Diamond Film
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Probably the greatest five videos in the history of this week

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Gear

Nice Bit of Kit That | Jack Wolfskin JWP Men's Shell

Protect yourself from wind and rain, and look good doing it in this practical Jack Wolfskin product

Nice Bit of Kit That | Jack Wolfskin JWP Men's Shell
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Roll up, roll up, roll up... it's the five best videos of the week

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Surfing

Vans Go Surfing | Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoes

You can now go surfing in your all-time favourite skate shoe

Vans Go Surfing | New Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoe Collection
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production