Danny MacAskill Rides New Santa Cruz E-Bike On Abandoned Scottish Island of Inchkeith - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Danny MacAskill Rides New Santa Cruz E-Bike On Abandoned Scottish Island of Inchkeith

Your man Danny MacAskill's been treating a very quiet Scottish island like his own personal playground

Contrary to what you might have heard Inchkeith is not just the name of Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards “Little Keith.” It’s also an extremely wee abandoned Scottish island with a human population of zero, a lighthouse, some seals, some chickens and not much else to be honest.

What better place then for Mr Danny MacAskill to test the new Santa Cruz Heckler e-mtb. Picture the scene; just Danny boy, an electrically-powered bike, and an entire island all to himself (minus the seal pups and chickens obviously). Bring all those ingredients together and what you end up with is some seriously fun, seriously cut-loose, creativity.

If you liked Gymnasium, of course you did – you’re not made of stone, if you liked Danny Daycare, of course you did – you’re not made of stone, you’ll love this I reckon. Give it a watch.

Screenshot: YouTube (Danny MacAskill)

You May Also Like

The First Time I Went… | Mountain Biking

Here’s What Happens When You Put A Mountain Bike Helmet In A Hydraulic Press

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Adventure Cycling & Cycle Touring

Cycling For Soup | One Man's 2500km Journey

Craving the taste of home, and wanting to raise awareness and money for two charities, Alvaro took his bike for a ride

Cycling 4 Soup | How One Man Rode 2500km In 10 Days For The Taste Of Home
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

OK, who thought they'd be watching a moose stampeding down a ski slope this week?

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Snowboarding

Chamonix First Descent | Julien Herry and Yannick Boissenot

This is one seriously steep ski descent

Chamonix First Descent | Julien Herry and Yannick Boissenot Ride Steep Line In France
Mountain Biking

Light Speed | Brandon Semenuk In Hakuba Valley

Even by Semenuk's lofty standards, this mountain biking edit is something pretty special

Light Speed | Brandon Semenuk Goes Full Charge Mountain Biking In Hakuba Valley
Mountain Biking

POV | World's Longest Urban Downhill Track

At the RBMCA, there's just 1,500 steps between you and the finish line

Watch Tomas Slavik's Winning Run on World's Longest Urban Downhill Track
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

It's Valentine's Day and so, with that in mind, here's five videos from our Instagram

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production