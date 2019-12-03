Watch Darren Berrecloth Riding A Motorized Snow Bike In British Columbia - Mpora

Watch Darren Berrecloth Riding A Motorized Snow Bike In British Columbia

This is biking in British Columbia but maybe not how you've seen it before

Loud, obnoxious, and, let’s be honest, outrageously good fun. There’s many, many, things you can say about motorized snow bikes – not all of them positive. While watching this edit of Darren Berrecloth ripping up the British Columbia backcountry however it’s virtually impossible to think anything other than “Oooooh yes. I’d like a go on that. I would definitely, definitely, like a go on that.”

And yes, yes, yes we know the music in this is one of the worst things ever but look… just… just ignore that. Ignore that and focus on the steezy riding of your boy Berrecloth. So steezy. So good.

Screenshot: YouTube (Darren Berrecloth)

