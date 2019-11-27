You remember being nine-years-old. Pokemon cards, headers and volleys in your school shoes, Crash Bandicoot on the Playstation, kneeing your friend in the groin because he got all smug after beating you at conkers, Pogs (remember Pogs?!), bike rides with mum and dad, sleepovers where you boasted to everyone you wouldn’t fall asleep and then, well, you fell asleep didn’t you?

Maybe that’s not what being nine-years-old was about for you. Maybe you did something else in your last year before hitting the big 1-0 (ten). Whatever you did, we doubt it was as impressive as your man Harry Schofield here who spends his time (as a nine-year old) landing flips and 360s like an absolute boss. He rides a custom 24-inch YT full suspension mountain bike and also a 20-inch jump bike; the footage was filmed in Penshurst, Kent. Don’t act like you’re not impressed.

Screenshot: YouTube (Harry Schofield)

