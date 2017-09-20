Downhill Mountain Biking Quiz | Can You Guess the World Cup Race Tracks From the Photograph? - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Downhill Mountain Biking Quiz | Can You Guess the World Cup Race Tracks From the Photograph?

...how well do you know your racing tracks?

Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

So you call yourself a downhill mountain biking expert? You watch every race of every UCI Downhill World Cup series every year? Maybe you’ve even ridden some of the tracks yourself? Maybe you’re even on the circuit?

Well, we’ve come up with a way to put your knowledge to the test. A way to weed out the wannabees from the people who really know their stuff.

How you ask? By putting together a quiz, of course! A quiz demanding that you name each of the race tracks we present in front of you in photographic form.

Some, of course, are easier than others. Some can be worked out from the image in a glance. Some might require a bit of process of elimination. Others might leave you feeling a little like the below shot, taken at… well, you know where it was taken, don’t you?

Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Reckon you can name all 10? Carry on below and show us what you’ve got…

