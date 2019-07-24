The World's Most Expensive Mountain Bike For Kids | MeekBoyz $7,350 Downhill Ride - Mpora

Mountain Biking

The World's Most Expensive Mountain Bike For Kids | MeekBoyz $7,350 Downhill Ride

How much would you spend on a mountain bike designed specifically for children?

How much money, do we think, is too much money to spend on a kids’ mountain bike? Can you even put a price on such a thing? What about $7,350? Or £5,902 in English money? Is that a price you’d be willing to pay to watch little Timmy, or Billy, or Fi-Fi, or Tabatha rip around on a carbon-fiber downhill stallion? That’s a question only you can only answer.

Made for young riders with big talent, MeekBoyz are working in the knowledge that they probably won’t sell millions of kid bikes with such a high price point but that when they do… kerching / *cash register sound effect* etc etc. That being said, they’ve clearly got their eyes set on growing as much as possible. Last year, MeekBoyz made a couple dozen bikes. This year, they look primed and ready to double that number with the Meek lot currently building more than one bike a week.

“How much money, do we think, is too much money to spend on a kids’ mountain bike?”

So, in case you’re not up to speed with them already, here’s a bit more information on the MeekBoyz bikes and what they bring to the table (apart from a gaping great big hole in your bank account).

MeekBoyz currently sell three full-build bikes. The smallest of these is the ‘Mini Beast’, with its 20-inch wheels ($7,350 / £5,902). The next one up, with its 24-inch wheels, is the ‘Beast’ ($7,850 / £6,298). And last but by no means least, there’s the one that sounds like a character straight out of Stranger Things – the 26-inch wheeled ‘Mega Beast’ ($8,650 / £6,940).

According to the sizing guide on the MeekBoyz website, the ‘Mini Beast’ is built for riders with a weight of up to 32kg (ages 4 to 10) while the ‘Beast’ is for those weighing between 32kg and 55kg (ages 7 to 13). The ‘Mega Beast’, which is the largest bike they produce, is built for users weighing between 42kg and 62kg (ages 10 to 16).

Talking tech for a second, the MeekBoyz’ frames are all made of UD stress carbon and are reinforced at important stress points. Channeling a bit of the old Henry T. Ford, the bikes come in any colour you want so long as its black (matte black). Like pretty much everything else on the bikes, the wheel sets are carbon too (with titanium spokes).

In terms of suspension, the ‘Beast’ offers an impressive 180mm of travel. This is significantly more than what’s offered by other child-specific bikes on the market. Whether this is enough to convince you to fork out the big bucks and make you ‘parent of the year’ in your kids’ eyes is another matter entirely.


For more information on MeekBoyz, have a look at their website.

