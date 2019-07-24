How much money, do we think, is too much money to spend on a kids’ mountain bike? Can you even put a price on such a thing? What about $7,350? Or £5,902 in English money? Is that a price you’d be willing to pay to watch little Timmy, or Billy, or Fi-Fi, or Tabatha rip around on a carbon-fiber downhill stallion? That’s a question only you can only answer.

Made for young riders with big talent, MeekBoyz are working in the knowledge that they probably won’t sell millions of kid bikes with such a high price point but that when they do… kerching / *cash register sound effect* etc etc. That being said, they’ve clearly got their eyes set on growing as much as possible. Last year, MeekBoyz made a couple dozen bikes. This year, they look primed and ready to double that number with the Meek lot currently building more than one bike a week.

So, in case you’re not up to speed with them already, here’s a bit more information on the MeekBoyz bikes and what they bring to the table (apart from a gaping great big hole in your bank account).

MeekBoyz currently sell three full-build bikes. The smallest of these is the ‘Mini Beast’, with its 20-inch wheels ($7,350 / £5,902). The next one up, with its 24-inch wheels, is the ‘Beast’ ($7,850 / £6,298). And last but by no means least, there’s the one that sounds like a character straight out of Stranger Things – the 26-inch wheeled ‘Mega Beast’ ($8,650 / £6,940).