The Scottish Wild Cat | Kriss Kyle Goes Mountain Biking In New Edit

For his latest, extremely entertaining, edit, Kriss Kyle has swapped his BMX for a mountain bike

What do you get when you mix renowned, extremely creative, BMX rider Kriss Kyle with a mountain bike? That’s the question. The epic video, which you can watch above, is, well, the answer.

“I’ve wanted to release an MTB video for ages and with my recent partnership with Endura it created the perfect opportunity to finally put all my creative riding ideas together and share it with you all,” says Kriss.

Here at Mpora HQ, we’re definitely glad Kriss has shared it. Thanks for sharing Kriss.

