We can guarantee that spending a day in the shoes of Fabio Wibmer wouldn’t be short of thrills and airtime. The Austrian bike and Youtube star is known for his multitude of talents in the bike riding realm, and for being responsible for some of the most breathtaking stunts ever performed on two wheels.

The good news for you is that Crankbrothers are giving you an opportunity to spend a day in Fabio’s shoes (sort of). They’ve linked up with the rider to create the all new Crankbrothers Stamp signature shoe.

Photo via Markus Berger

Fabio may use different bikes for different stunts, but when it comes to shoe selection, there is only one shoe that connects his foot with his bike. It might be a death-defying jump that pushes the boundaries on gravity or even an urban freeride packed full of tricks. No matter the ride, Fabio always wears his Crankbrothers Stamp signature shoe.

The 25-year-old has recently put his new kicks to the test, taking us on a street trail tour around his hometown Innsbruck. Starting proceedings at the famous Landhausplatz, he rides to some of his favourite spots around the city, showing off some fine technical riding on his bike.

To wrap up, he heads out to the nearby Crankworx site to perform some tricks and finishes up with his signature handlebar ride. Throughout the video, one thing stands out – the all-white flat pedal shoes that grace his feet. Still need convincing? Take a look for yourself down below in ‘Crankbrothers X Fabio Wibmer: New Shoe Day’.

Fabio is extremely thrilled to have a pair of shoes like this to use for his epic rides, “I am super stoked about this shoe and more than happy that there is finally an all-white flat pedal shoe on the market. It’s a perfect all round shoe, that I use for everything that I do on the bike – as you can see in the video.”

This shoe is one of four styles of Crankbrothers recently launched of the Stamp Lace Model. The high-friction rubber compound on the shoe provides optimal grip and makes for a secure pedal connection. Something that Fabio will be thankful for in his future bike sessions.

Photo via Markus Berger
Photo via Markus Berger

 

**********

For more information on the Fabio Wibmer Edition signature shoe, please visit the Crankbrothers website.

