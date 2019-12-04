Urban Freeride Lives 3 | Watch Fabio Wibmer Go Full Send In France - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Urban Freeride Lives 3 | Watch Fabio Wibmer Go Full Send In France

Fabio Wibmer's latest sees him go fast and furious in two French cities. It's essential viewing

When we think of France, what do we think of? When we think of Paris, what do we think of? When we think of Lyon, what do we think of? When we think of Fabio Wibmer, what do we think of? When we think of fundamentally needless questions, clearly being used to fluff up an introduction to a piece of content that in all honesty doesn’t really need much of an intro, what do we think of?

This video, see top of the page, is ‘Urban Freeride Lives 3’. It features the Austrian bike Jedi known as Fabio Wibmer doing some seriously wild stuff in the French cities of Lyon and France. Think sketchy staircase sends, rapid riding, kerbs used as berms etc. This edit also includes a number of France’s extremely iconic landmarks (10 points for every one you spot).

“Urban Freeride Lives 3 definitely has been my raddest production yet”

Starting with the famous / infamous ‘Lyon 25’ stairs, which rose to fame in the skateboarding / action sports community when Swedish skater Ali Boulala first tried to send it in 2002, Fabio’s French journey starts with a big massive bang and doesn’t really let up for the rest of the film’s running time. The whole thing’s a relentless viewing experience, one that’ll leave you tired and stoked in equal measure.

Discussing the project Fabio Wibmer said “Urban Freeride Lives 3 definitely has been my raddest production yet. I really had to improve my riding and push my limits to get some of the these shots done. Shooting in France with the boys was good fun, but always that easy. We surely had a few risky and gnarly situations to master.”

Photo: Hannes Berger

Photo: Hannes Berger
Photo: Hannes Berger
Photo: Hannes Berger

