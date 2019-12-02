10 Best Mountain Biking Edits of the Decade

Screenshot: YouTube (Teton Gravity Research)

It’s the end of 2019 which means the second decade of the 21st century has officially run its course. A lot of things have happened in this time (they shut down Woolworths, England made a World Cup semi-final in football etc), and no more is this true than in the sport of mountain biking. Improvements in both filming and bike technology, combined with the natural progression of the riders themselves, has resulted in our minds being blown time and time again by mountain biking edits and films.

To celebrate the last 3,600-odd days of bike-riding, we’ve compiled this collection of our 10 favourite mountain biking edits of the decade. From the iconic, to the “go big or go home,” to the viral, to the inspiring documentary, we think this list covers all the bases.

We’ve no doubt left out one of your favourites. If we have, please accept our humblest apologies (no, actually don’t… we couldn’t give a flying fudge… go debate it in the pub and / or in the comments on social… just leave us the hell out of it).

1) One Shot – Brandon Semenuk

Just one of the most perfect things we’ve ever seen, a real “where were you when you first saw it” moment. If Semenuk had never done anything else since, like even if he’d just found a sofa after wrapping this shoot and spent the rest of his days catching up on all those TV boxsets he’d been meaning to watch for ages… his ‘One Shot’ segment would still be an untouchable legacy.

2) Fabulous Escape 2 – Fabio Wibmer

Lot of reasons we’ve put this at number two on our list but mainly… err… Fabio Wibmer literally rides his mountain bike out of a helicopter, mate. Iconic, unforgettable, and regularly ripped and re-uploaded to Instagram by various channels; a mountain biking masterpiece.