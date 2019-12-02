10 Best Mountain Biking Edits of the Decade - Mpora

10 Best Mountain Biking Edits of the Decade

It's been one hell of a good ten years for the sport of mountain biking

It’s the end of 2019 which means the second decade of the 21st century has officially run its course. A lot of things have happened in this time (they shut down Woolworths, England made a World Cup semi-final in football etc), and no more is this true than in the sport of mountain biking. Improvements in both filming and bike technology, combined with the natural progression of the riders themselves, has resulted in our minds being blown time and time again by mountain biking edits and films.

To celebrate the last 3,600-odd days of bike-riding, we’ve compiled this collection of our 10 favourite mountain biking edits of the decade. From the iconic, to the “go big or go home,” to the viral, to the inspiring documentary, we think this list covers all the bases.

We’ve no doubt left out one of your favourites. If we have, please accept our humblest apologies (no, actually don’t… we couldn’t give a flying fudge… go debate it in the pub and / or in the comments on social… just leave us the hell out of it).

1) One Shot – Brandon Semenuk

Just one of the most perfect things we’ve ever seen, a real “where were you when you first saw it” moment. If Semenuk had never done anything else since, like even if he’d just found a sofa after wrapping this shoot and spent the rest of his days catching up on all those TV boxsets he’d been meaning to watch for ages… his ‘One Shot’ segment would still be an untouchable legacy.

2) Fabulous Escape 2 – Fabio Wibmer

Lot of reasons we’ve put this at number two on our list but mainly… err… Fabio Wibmer literally rides his mountain bike out of a helicopter, mate. Iconic, unforgettable, and regularly ripped and re-uploaded to Instagram by various channels; a mountain biking masterpiece.

3) The Ridge – Danny MacAskill

If you haven’t seen The Ridge before then, quite frankly, what on Earth have you been doing with your time? Danny MacAskill’s Skye-based ride has been seen by, and this is just a wild stab in the dark, every single person on Earth… twice. Heck, even your Grandma’s seen this. Even. Your. Grandma.

4) Frames of Mind – Matt Jones

A fusion of creative production ideas and exquisite riding meant British rider Matt Jones’ Frames of Mind really left its mark on us. Some very cool moments in this one. If you’ve never seen it before, be sure to make the most of this opportunity and watch it now. It’s great.

5) RJ Ripper – Rajesh Magar

A little more in-depth and profound than your standard mountain biking edit, RJ Ripper tells the story of Nepal’s faster rider. Beautiful location, beautiful visuals, a beautiful story beautifully told; this film is well worth 20 minutes of your time. Just brace your feels for a hit beforehand.

6) Lacon De Catalonia – Andreu Lacondeguy

Oh, nothing. Just Andreu Lacondeguy hitting up an extremely impressive training compound that he built for himself. This edit first dropped in 2013 and even now, we found ourselves going back to it for an occasional watch.

7) Rival In The Chaos: Endless Night – Brandon Semenuk

Semenuk going full-Rampage mode… at night. You love to see it.

8) Rough AF3 – Jordie Lunn

That tree drop, man. That flippin’ tree drop. For months after we first saw it in 2018, we’d still be seeing it when we shut our eyes at night. Just an absolute mad one from Jordie Lunn, this; the fine line that separates genius and insanity writ-large in video form.

9) Dream Ride – Mike Hopkins

The stuff that dreams are made of.

10) Pure Darkness 3: Going Big Will Never Die – Sam Reynolds, Matt MacDuff, Danny Pace, Andreu Lacondeguy and Dylan Stone

Massive. Enormous. Gargantuan. Huge. Big. Supermassive. Sizeable. Gigantic. Immense. Colossal. You get the idea.

