There’s loads of these kind of mountain biking tutorial videos on the internet, aren’t there? Loads of content on that popular YouTube website (maybe you’ve heard of it) which promises you the moon on the stick, promises you a lifetime of enhanced riding, if you just memorise every single tiny thing the presenter of said video tells you. Things can get complicated quickly with this stuff and, before you know it, you’ve gone arse over foot on your bike because your brain was overloaded with information. This MTB tip video, from The Loam Ranger, goes down a much more simple route (and it’s all the better for it). What it does, in short, is boil down the question ‘How do I jump on a mountain bike?’ to one simple act.

While we know sometimes tutorials can go too far one way and oversimplify challenging stuff, there is, we think, something to be said for the approach taken here. It feels like the ultimate ‘clear your mind of almost everything in there’ tactic, an approach aimed at making the art of sending it off stuff a lot less intimidating. Also, there’s an incredibly catchy little line here to sing in your head (or out loud, it’s up to you) next time you’re out on your steed. Arm yourself with the golden nugget of knowledge featured in this video, and you might just be ready to take your riding to new extremes.

