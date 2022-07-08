We’re not sure how familiar you are with the concept but chaos theory, in a nutshell, teaches us that uncertainty and unpredictability will always be a constant in life. In the wild world of mountain biking, perhaps no event on the calendar represents this idea better than Megavalanche. If you’re not familiar with it, basically imagine a massive army of foolhardy bike-riders charging it down the slushy slopes of a mountain in the French Alps (and then imagine the sheer level of silliness this results in).

Held up at Alpe d’Huez, in France, annually since 1995, Megavalanche never fails to deliver ludicrous quantities of thrills and spills. 2022’s event proved to be no different on this front, with ‘le carnage’ very much taking centre stage. We’re not saying this event is the Gloucester Cheese Roll of mountain biking but also, well, it absolutely is quite frankly. Embrace the madness, go full-charge, take a tumble or two and worry about the consequences later. The recipe for these kind of shenanigans is simple.

Without further ado then, because – let’s face it – you didn’t come here to read words, here’s the crash compilation from a downhill MTB event like no other. Slam, bang, wallop… on partially-melted snow. It’s all of that. Oh and, if you’re interested, you can find out the results of Megavalanche 2022 here.

