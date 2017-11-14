Frames of Mind | Matt Jones Just Released One of the Most Creative Mountain Bike Edits We've Seen This Year - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Frames of Mind | Matt Jones Just Released One of the Most Creative Mountain Bike Edits We’ve Seen This Year

Featuring five world firsts and filming techniques right out a video game...

Ladies and gentleman, watch Matt Jones coming of age. With his super-slick style and huge creative talent, we’ve known Matt was capable of putting together an edit like this for ages… and finally he has.

 

This is the perfect mix of Semenuk styleMacAskill ingenuity and something that’s all Matt’s own.

With a six month build done by Kye Forte, Matt’s dream track has come to life and he absolutely smashes it. Big air, totally original tricks and fantastic editing work by Cut Media make this one of our favourite edits of the year.

Frames of Mind | Matt Jones Just Released One of the Most Creative Mountain Bike Edits We’ve Seen This Year

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

270 Bonk. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

The Bum Slide... Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

matt-jones-flip-feet-bomb-drop-layered-comped-copy

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Loop-the-loop. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Superflip on the big kicker. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool









It’s also packed full of five world’s firsts – Bum Slide, 270 Rim Bonk, Hitching Post Flip to Feet, Decade Tsunami and Backflip Superman to tuck no hander.

Take a bow Matt!

