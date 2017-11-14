Ladies and gentleman, watch Matt Jones coming of age. With his super-slick style and huge creative talent, we’ve known Matt was capable of putting together an edit like this for ages… and finally he has.

This is the perfect mix of Semenuk style, MacAskill ingenuity and something that’s all Matt’s own.

With a six month build done by Kye Forte, Matt’s dream track has come to life and he absolutely smashes it. Big air, totally original tricks and fantastic editing work by Cut Media make this one of our favourite edits of the year.

It’s also packed full of five world’s firsts – Bum Slide, 270 Rim Bonk, Hitching Post Flip to Feet, Decade Tsunami and Backflip Superman to tuck no hander.

Take a bow Matt!

