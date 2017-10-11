How To Shoot Mountain Biking With A Drone | Mavic Adventures Part 2

Mountain biking is all about flowing at speed over difficult terrain, but keeping up with the action using regular cameras is a tough ask.

The lightweight and portable DJI Mavic Pro is super easy to bring along for the ride, and the angles you can get with this thing make a rad change to the usual POV footage. Assuming you’ve mastered the basics of how to fly a drone, the Mavic also boasts some really useful Intelligent Flight modes that make the job even easier. We took one along to Woody’s Bike Park in Cornwall to put them to the test.

Let’s start by taking a look at Active Track. There are three variations of this setting (Trace, Profile and Spotlight) but the basic idea is the same: the Mavic make will follow a moving subject automatically, leaving you free to concentrate on recording the action.

With Trace mode enabled, simply position yourself behind or in front of the rider before they set off. Now tap on the subject (or draw a box around them if they’re a long way from the camera) and the Mavic will follow them along the trail.

To initiate active tracking, simply tap on the subject or draw a box around them.

Trace mode follows your subject from behind or in front.

To record video, hit the button on the top left of the remote. To take a still, it’s the one on the right.