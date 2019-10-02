Screenshot: Red Bull Bike (YouTube)

‘Train in Vain’ by The Clash, The Great Train Robbery, Murder on the Orient Express, and that level on ‘GTA: San Andreas’ called ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’; a level so unbelievably frustrating it resulted in countless Playstation controllers around the world being smashed violently into radiators / walls / sofa armrests. Your mum told you off, didn’t she?

All of these things, except your mum, have one thing in common. Yes, you guessed it. Trains.

Speaking of trains, watch this video of Carson Storch hopping a train in ‘Rail Blazer’.

