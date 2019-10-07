Screenshot via YouTube (Single Track Rider)

Picture the scene. You’re riding a black diamond bike trail for the very first time in your life. You’re having to ride it as quickly as you possibly can, and you’ve got the world’s most persistent black bear chasing you. You’d cack your pants, wouldn’t you? Or just pass out from the stress of it all? Or, let’s face it, do both. You. Passed out on the floor. Bike to one side. Pants full of cack. A black bear ambling slowly towards you. It’s quite the image. No shame in it either.

From the moment one of the three riders shouts “He’s running, he’s running, he’s running”, this video filmed on Vancouver’s Mount Seymour turns into an edge-of-your-seat, nail biting, thriller where you fear any mistake, any fall, any wrong turn could lead them into a head on confrontation with their pursuer.

At one point in the video, the friends who’ve ridden for a kilometre, believe they’ve lost the bear and stop riding – only to find out seven seconds later that it’s still very much on their tail. Holding their bikes up to “get big,” they shout and generally make some noise in a bid to scare it off. Fair play to them at this point because, as mentioned already, it would have been easy to resort to passing out / pant-cacking.

With an estimated population of 15,000 grizzly bears and 140,000 black bears, British Columbia is home to more bears than any other province in Canada.

You May Also Like

Rail Blazer | Watch Mountain Biker Carson Storch Jump Train In Raw 100 Second Edit

Riding Without Brakes | POV Footage of Victor Gradeus Riding Brakeless Bike In Whistler