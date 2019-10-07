POV Footage | Watch Mountain Bikers Get Chased By A Black Bear In Vancouver - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

POV Footage | Watch Mountain Bikers Get Chased By A Black Bear In Vancouver

The persistent black bear follows them for over a kilometre down Mount Seymour

Screenshot via YouTube (Single Track Rider)

Picture the scene. You’re riding a black diamond bike trail for the very first time in your life. You’re having to ride it as quickly as you possibly can, and you’ve got the world’s most persistent black bear chasing you. You’d cack your pants, wouldn’t you? Or just pass out from the stress of it all? Or, let’s face it, do both. You. Passed out on the floor. Bike to one side. Pants full of cack. A black bear ambling slowly towards you. It’s quite the image. No shame in it either.

From the moment one of the three riders shouts “He’s running, he’s running, he’s running”, this video filmed on Vancouver’s Mount Seymour turns into an edge-of-your-seat, nail biting, thriller where you fear any mistake, any fall, any wrong turn could lead them into a head on confrontation with their pursuer.

At one point in the video, the friends who’ve ridden for a kilometre, believe they’ve lost the bear and stop riding – only to find out seven seconds later that it’s still very much on their tail. Holding their bikes up to “get big,” they shout and generally make some noise in a bid to scare it off. Fair play to them at this point because, as mentioned already, it would have been easy to resort to passing out / pant-cacking.

With an estimated population of 15,000 grizzly bears and 140,000 black bears, British Columbia is home to more bears than any other province in Canada.

You May Also Like

Rail Blazer | Watch Mountain Biker Carson Storch Jump Train In Raw 100 Second Edit

Riding Without Brakes | POV Footage of Victor Gradeus Riding Brakeless Bike In Whistler

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Some absolute classic video content on the Mpora Instagram this week. Give it a watch

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Rail Blazer | Train Hopping With Carson Storch

When you don't fancy paying £238 for a one-way train ticket, take your bike instead

Rail Blazer | Watch Mountain Biker Carson Storch Jump Train In Raw 100 Second Edit
Tech

GoPro Hero 8 and Max | Watch The Trailer For New Action Cameras

Double the action as the tech giants release not one, but two new cams

GoPro Hero 8 and Max | Trailers For New Cameras
Snowboarding

Cast and Carve | A Fishing and Freeriding Adventure

Jimmy Goodman combines his passions of fishing and freeriding in the first instalment of a new series

Cast and Carve | Jones Snowboards Film Looks At A Man's Love For Fishing And Freeriding
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Filson x OM | Thom Hunt On The Art Of Making Fires

"You connect with your environment in a way that you just can't do in a city"

Filson x OM | Watch Bushcraft Expert Thom Hunt Reflect On The Art Of Making Fires
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

If you haven't seen the jeep video yet, where you been hiding?

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production