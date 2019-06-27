Mountain Biking In Chile | Kilian Bron And Yannis Pelé Ride Epic South American Terrain - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking In Chile | Kilian Bron And Yannis Pelé Ride Epic South American Terrain

So, Chile looks like the coolest mountain biking destination on Earth

Watch this. Watch it now. You’ll be inspired by the terrain, be inspired by Yannis Pele’s recovery from an incredibly serious spinal injury, be inspired to book a flight to Chile immediately, be inspired by some out of this world riding across some out of this world landscapes, be inspired to screenshot this video at about 30 different places before hanging said screenshots onto your bedroom walls. In short, you’ll be inspired.

We could talk you through the video but, instead, we’ll let the video do the talking for us. Honestly, it’s so good. Give it a look-see right now. And then, when you’re done doing that, feel free to browse some of those screenshots we were telling you about. Chile, man. What a country. What. A. Country.

Screenshot via YouTube (Kilian Bron)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kilian Bron)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kilian Bron)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kilian Bron)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kilian Bron)
Screenshot via YouTube (Kilian Bron)

Parallel | Watch Brandon Semenuk And Ryan Howard Serve Up The Ultimate Duet

Stars and Bikes | Riding the New Capital for Mountain Biking on America's East Coast

