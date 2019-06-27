Watch this. Watch it now. You’ll be inspired by the terrain, be inspired by Yannis Pele’s recovery from an incredibly serious spinal injury, be inspired to book a flight to Chile immediately, be inspired by some out of this world riding across some out of this world landscapes, be inspired to screenshot this video at about 30 different places before hanging said screenshots onto your bedroom walls. In short, you’ll be inspired.

We could talk you through the video but, instead, we’ll let the video do the talking for us. Honestly, it’s so good. Give it a look-see right now. And then, when you’re done doing that, feel free to browse some of those screenshots we were telling you about. Chile, man. What a country. What. A. Country.