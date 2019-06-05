Parallel | Watch Brandon Semenuk And Ryan Howard Serve Up The Ultimate Duet - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Parallel | Watch Brandon Semenuk And Ryan Howard Serve Up The Ultimate Duet

Brace your mountain bike-eating stomach for a double helping of the good stuff

Tango and Cash, Torvill and Dean, Simon and Garfunkel, Sheringham and Shearer, Crouch and Defoe, Ant and Dec, French and Saunders, Lennon and McCartney, Liam and Noel, Jedward, The Cheeky Girls, The Coen Brothers, Sonny and Cher, rhythm and blues, drum and bass, funk and soul, cheese and apple, crisps and hummus, Rick and Morty, Page and Plant, Gilbert and Sullivan, Semenuk and Howard.

