Parallel | Watch Brandon Semenuk And Ryan Howard Serve Up The Ultimate Duet Brace your mountain bike-eating stomach for a double helping of the good stuff

Tango and Cash, Torvill and Dean, Simon and Garfunkel, Sheringham and Shearer, Crouch and Defoe, Ant and Dec, French and Saunders, Lennon and McCartney, Liam and Noel, Jedward, The Cheeky Girls, The Coen Brothers, Sonny and Cher, rhythm and blues, drum and bass, funk and soul, cheese and apple, crisps and hummus, Rick and Morty, Page and Plant, Gilbert and Sullivan, Semenuk and Howard.

In his latest film, Danny Macaskill does some babysitting the only way he knows how

Get schooled up on the highest mountain in the world with this epic collection of Mount Everest facts

From street to summit, there's a lot of really good stuff to enjoy here

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.