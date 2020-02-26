Light Speed | Brandon Semenuk Goes Full Charge Mountain Biking In Hakuba Valley - Mpora

Light Speed | Brandon Semenuk Goes Full Charge Mountain Biking In Hakuba Valley

Even by Semenuk's lofty standards, this mountain biking edit is something pretty special

What do you get when you take a modern day mountain biking legend in the shape of Brandon Semenuk, the winner of Red Bull Rampage 2019 no less, and cut him loose in Japan’s Hakuba Valley? Well, to be frank, you get this – ‘Light Speed’; one of the fastest, most furious, most gravel-crunching, stoke-inducing bike edits we’ve seen in a long time. Cliched descriptive phrases like “face-melter” get thrown around a lot these days but this video, we’ll admit, is definitely in that ballpark.

Pumping music accompanies this adrenaline-shotgun-blast to the face, with Semenuk serving up an absolute feast of jumps, tricks, kick-throughs and no-handers along the way. Buckle up, hold on tight, and let the Whistler wizard entertain you. This is the good stuff. This, right here, is the good stuff.

