Picture Colombia. Picture [what feels like] one billion steps. Picture a mountain bike. Picture a POV angle. Picture Tomas Slavik. Picture the world’s longest urban downhill track. Picture that iconic Red Bull logo front and centre, right at the bottom of the frame. In a nutshell, you’ve just pictured this winning run video filmed at 2020’s Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo.

A whopping, ludicrous, borderline unbelievable 1,500 steps separate the start and finish gates. Needless to say, the event is a real test of not only nerve but also endurance.

Hats off to your man Slavik here for coming out on top.

Screenshot: YouTube (Tomas Slavik)

