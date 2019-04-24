Utah is basically an alien planet, isn’t it? I mean, just look at it. It’s a straight up, no messing, sci-fi setting; the perfect place for Andreu Lacondeuy, a man with skills not of this world, to do his thing.

At multiple points during The Utah Madre’s four and half minute running time, we had to pause the edit and take a screenshot. Arguably, got way too many screenshots of the film now but let these words be testament to just how goddamn cool it all looks. Great scenery, great riding, backed up by a couple of great tunes. Sit back, and enjoy. You’re in for a treat.

Oh, and here’s some of the many, many, screenshots we took.