A lot of the time when you watch footage of a ridiculous downhill mountain bike run, what you’re watching is a rider sail effortlessly over every rock and root, round every corner and over every jump no problem at all.
Of course, that doesn’t always happen first time. What’s probably happened a bunch of times before the footage you’re watching is excruciating track checking from the rider, practice run after practice run, maybe a few over-the-handlebars, and no doubt a whole lot of runs where at the very least not everything went absolutely according to plan.
That’s why we like this video from the BCpov crew. The video is titled ‘The Hardest Trail in the World?’ but it’s not just GoPro footage of a professional sending it accompanied by AWOLNATION – Sail. The footage sees the group stopping to check out the feature and talking through how to ride it before our narrator gives it a try; not with the best success.
“It’s definitely up there. It changed my perspective on what a difficult trail could be…”
