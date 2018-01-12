The guys in the video don’t list the exact location of the trail, stating that it’s under the radar and they “wouldn’t want anyone to be on the trail who shouldn’t be on the trail” – which is fair enough.

It’s somewhere in British Columbia in Canada anyway, which obviously narrows down the possibilities massively if you are trying to find it (though a comment says “If you ask around in the Sea to Sky area and are a good enough rider, someone would probably show you it”).

The video is a long old watch, but we’re betting that once you start, you won’t be able to look away:

“The title says that this trail might be the hardest trail in the world,” says the narrator. “It’s definitely up there. It changed my perspective on what a difficult trail could be.”

So what is it that makes the trail so hard? It’s tight and it’s steep… and it’s tight… and it’s steep. Even on camera the trail looks scary, so just imagine how difficult this looked in real life, and the narrator’s eventual fall wouldn’t inspire a lot of confidence in some people (glad to read in the comments that he’s okay!).

The video also shows two-time Canadian downhill mountain biking champion Matt Beer sending it (albeit successfully), but that should show you the level this trail is at.

It also looks like a hell of a lot of fun, though. It’s definitely one of those which after watching a lot of people would want to get out and ride… which we’re guessing is why the narrator omitted the trail name!

Let us know what you think. Know a trail harder? Give it a shoutout!