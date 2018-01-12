Next Level Riding | Is This Mountain Bike Trail in Canada "the Hardest Trail in the World"? - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Next Level Riding | Is This Mountain Bike Trail in Canada “the Hardest Trail in the World”?

“It’s definitely up there. It changed my perspective on what a difficult trail could be...”

The hardest trail in the world? Watch the full video below. Photo: BCPov / YouTube Screenshot

A lot of the time when you watch footage of a ridiculous downhill mountain bike run, what you’re watching is a rider sail effortlessly over every rock and root, round every corner and over every jump no problem at all.

Of course, that doesn’t always happen first time. What’s probably happened a bunch of times before the footage you’re watching is excruciating track checking from the rider, practice run after practice run, maybe a few over-the-handlebars, and no doubt a whole lot of runs where at the very least not everything went absolutely according to plan.

That’s why we like this video from the BCpov crew. The video is titled ‘The Hardest Trail in the World?’ but it’s not just GoPro footage of a professional sending it accompanied by AWOLNATION – Sail. The footage sees the group stopping to check out the feature and talking through how to ride it before our narrator gives it a try; not with the best success.

“It’s definitely up there. It changed my perspective on what a difficult trail could be…”

It’s a bit like being on an actual group ride, really. It’s one hell of a trail no doubt, but it’s still a lot more relatable – the build-up at least! – to normal riders than your average headcam footage from Red Bull Rampage anyway.

The guys in the video don’t list the exact location of the trail, stating that it’s under the radar and they “wouldn’t want anyone to be on the trail who shouldn’t be on the trail” – which is fair enough.

It’s somewhere in British Columbia in Canada anyway, which obviously narrows down the possibilities massively if you are trying to find it (though a comment says “If you ask around in the Sea to Sky area and are a good enough rider, someone would probably show you it”).

The video is a long old watch, but we’re betting that once you start, you won’t be able to look away:

“The title says that this trail might be the hardest trail in the world,” says the narrator. “It’s definitely up there. It changed my perspective on what a difficult trail could be.”

So what is it that makes the trail so hard? It’s tight and it’s steep… and it’s tight… and it’s steep. Even on camera the trail looks scary, so just imagine how difficult this looked in real life, and the narrator’s eventual fall wouldn’t inspire a lot of confidence in some people (glad to read in the comments that he’s okay!).

The video also shows two-time Canadian downhill mountain biking champion Matt Beer sending it (albeit successfully), but that should show you the level this trail is at.

It also looks like a hell of a lot of fun, though. It’s definitely one of those which after watching a lot of people would want to get out and ride… which we’re guessing is why the narrator omitted the trail name!

Let us know what you think. Know a trail harder? Give it a shoutout!

