Mountain Biking On Snow | 15 Videos That Will Inspire You To Get Out And Ride This Winter

We probably won't get snow this Christmas, so we thought we'd serve some up with these ice cool rides instead

No matter how much snow we get this winter, there’ll still be wheel-based adventures to be had. Take a look at some brave riders doing battle with the white stuff in our selection of 15 snowy mountain biking videos.

1) Vinny T’s Powder Snow Run

Vincent Tupin or Vinny T is a master of the snow, and he shows us this with his quick thinking manoeuvres while on the descent down this white mountain.

2) Ludo May’s Trip to Petit Combin

Take the more relaxed vibe and join Ludo May as he tours Petit Combin in Switzerland with his mountain bike and pals.

3) Gabriel Wibmer Rides In the Snow

You will also get to see the other brother in this list but, for now, enjoy the epic skills of Gabriel Wibmer and his terrible taste in music. Sorry mate, but what is that sound?

4) The Biggest Slice of British Pie – Revolution

Sadly this isn’t a pie you can literally chow down on, but at the very least, your appetite for adventure will be satisfied with some properly adventurous, properly bonkers, British biking.

 

5) Mountain Biking In…Croydon

You never forget your first time on Mount Croydon.

6) Fabio Wibmer’s Fabiolous Escape 2

Fabio Wibmer knows how to make an entrance, and coincidentally he also knows how to make an escape. Watch the iconic Fabiolous Escape 2 and enjoy the solid selection of music (take notes, Gabriel).

7) Fabio Wibmer’s Fabiolous Escape 2 – Behind the Scenes

You’ve seen the magic and now see how it was made with a behind the scenes look at the epic 43 metre jump from the Fabiolous Escape 2.

8) Crazy Cody Matechuk

One man, one snowbike, two parachutes. This isn’t the new Michael Bay film, but the amount of action in this clip might transform you into thinking it is.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by X-Sports Lifestyle (@xsportslifestyle)

 

 

 

9)  Max Stöckl Rides Down Steepest World Cup Ski Course

We are used to seeing Max Stöckl shooting down mountains on his bike, but this is something else. The daredevil travels down the legendary Hahnenkamm downhill course as he battles the spine-chilling 27% average gradient.

10)  Urban Mountain Biking In Sweden

The Scandinavian snow is looking very appealing in this video and so is the biking.

11)  Matt Hunter Doing Some Heli-Biking

It’s one thing to mountain bike but to heli-bike is a completely different story. Watch a classic Matt Hunter moment as he shows you this epic sub-genre of biking.

12) Snow Won’t Stop Us

If you’re looking for some inspiration, then this video is bound to get you in the mood for some rough and ready mountain biking. Snow doesn’t have to be an interference, and this video certainly preaches that message.

13) The Royal Rumble of Mountain Biking

It’s not WWE. It’s The Mountain of Hell where bikers get themselves to the top of the Les Deux Alpes in France and tumble down as hundreds of riders crash into each other and taste the snow.

14) Old School Warren Miller footage of Fearless Mountain Bikers

Let’s follow carnage with a tiny bit more carnage, as these old school mountain bikers take on some treacherous terrain.

15)  Taking on a Ski Course With a Mountain Bike

Who else to finish off this list other than Mr. Mountain Bike himself? Fabio Wibmer going full ski slopestyle on a mountain bike is something you have to see.

