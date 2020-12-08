No matter how much snow we get this winter, there’ll still be wheel-based adventures to be had. Take a look at some brave riders doing battle with the white stuff in our selection of 15 snowy mountain biking videos.

1) Vinny T’s Powder Snow Run

Vincent Tupin or Vinny T is a master of the snow, and he shows us this with his quick thinking manoeuvres while on the descent down this white mountain.

2) Ludo May’s Trip to Petit Combin

Take the more relaxed vibe and join Ludo May as he tours Petit Combin in Switzerland with his mountain bike and pals.

3) Gabriel Wibmer Rides In the Snow

You will also get to see the other brother in this list but, for now, enjoy the epic skills of Gabriel Wibmer and his terrible taste in music. Sorry mate, but what is that sound?

4) The Biggest Slice of British Pie – Revolution

Sadly this isn’t a pie you can literally chow down on, but at the very least, your appetite for adventure will be satisfied with some properly adventurous, properly bonkers, British biking.