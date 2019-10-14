World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach's Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam - Mpora

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam

This will almost definitely be one of the gnarliest things you watch today

Screenshot: YouTube (Johannes Fischbach)

Spend enough time working in this industry, and you’ll begin to know the phrase “send it”, or versions of it, better than you know your own nearest and dearest. It’ll get under you skin, get into your blood, get into your vocabulary and become part of the way you see the world (and the way the world sees you).

“He’s about to send it” / “He’s sending it” / He sent it.” etc etc.

After watching mountain biker Johannes Fischbach hit the deck in his seriously ballsy 140-metre ski jump crash however, we think it’s time to redefine the above phrase. Sure, Fischbach doesn’t land the send but when the send is as ‘sendy’ as this… who even cares? Courage, bravery, madness – whatever you want to call it, we’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for this extremely audacious attempt.

Oh, and don’t worry… he’s fine. No serious injuries.

