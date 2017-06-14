Viral Facebook Video Shows Couple Caught Having Sex on Mountain Bike Trail by Biker - Mpora

Viral Facebook Video Shows Couple Caught Having Sex on Mountain Bike Trail by Biker

If you go down to the woods today, you're in for a big surprise...

DEEPLY DEEPLY NSFW SO NSFW SO NSFW

We’ve seen many things when we’ve been out mountain biking. And we mean a lot of things.

We’ve seen people fly over their handlebars, into trees, rupture their spleens, eat mud, land head first in dog shit. Admittedly often it’s been us.

However.

HOWEVER.

However.

One thing we have never before passed while we’ve been out on the trails is two people full on going at it at the side of the trails. And by going at it, yes, we mean having full-blown sexual intercourse pretty much in the middle of the path. Or not quite the middle but near enough. Like, seriously, COME ON?!

“Sources remain confused as to why the couple failed to use the trees as protection…”

If you’re going to do it, surely you could take the time to crawl into any of the beautiful fauna and flora surrounding yourself.

USE THE TREES AS PROTECTION.

We love how the guy filming this just stops to laugh for a while as well. Realistically, what else are you going to do?

We have no idea exactly where this was filmed but the video says it was in Ireland. Here’s a lovely cycle through Ireland.

Anyway. Needless to say this is deeply NSFW. Enjoy.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE WORLD.

