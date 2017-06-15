Gallery | Whipping Up A Storm At Crankworx Les Gets - Mpora

As opening ceremonies go, a whip off isn’t a bad place to start. But there was de ja vu in the Les Gets village last night as riders lined up under ash-grey clouds for the annual sideways celebration
Photos: Sam McMahon
Last year’s moto ramp had been replaced with a proper dirt table to give riders some more grip on take off and the result was huge, moto-style airs, as opposed to the BMX-y flicks of 2016. Unfortunately the event was truncated as the weather rolled in. A huge downpour soddening the crowd and the ramp, but not the action.
Les Gets whip off Results:
Men
1. Anthony Rocci
2. Allan Cooke
3. William Robert
Women
1. Casey Brown
2. Caroline Buchanan
3. Ronja Hill-Wright
Share