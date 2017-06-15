Gallery | Whipping Up A Storm At Crankworx Les Gets - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

Gallery | Whipping Up A Storm At Crankworx Les Gets

A seriously rad Crankworx Les Gets whip off gallery for you to enjoy.

As opening ceremonies go, a whip off isn’t a bad place to start. But there was de ja vu in the Les Gets village last night as riders lined up under ash-grey clouds for the annual sideways celebration

Photos: Sam McMahon

Riders were itching to hit the booter all night

Last year’s moto ramp had been replaced with a proper dirt table to give riders some more grip on take off and the result was huge, moto-style airs, as opposed to the BMX-y flicks of 2016. Unfortunately the event was truncated as the weather rolled in. A huge downpour soddening the crowd and the ramp, but not the action.

Les Gets whip off Results:

Men

1. Anthony Rocci

2. Allan Cooke

3. William Robert

Women

1. Casey Brown

2. Caroline Buchanan

3. Ronja Hill-Wright

There's a reason people call Iago Garay the most stylish rider on the EWS
This was the biggest whip of the night but Bubba Warren couldn't pull it back round and ended up rag-dolling down the landing
You simply can't mistake a Bernard Kerr whip nowadays
Santa Cruz team manager Alan Cooke threw it out there and bagged himself second place
Martin Soderstrom may not compete in the FMB tour anymore but he's still gonna send it
We're a day early on the pan but you can't beat a sweet 90 degree whip
Keep tuned to Dirt for more Crankworx action through the week

Share

Topics:

Action Sports awe gallery inspiration

Related Articles

Road Cycling

Riding With Refugees | Meet the Man Behind the Project That’s Recycled Over 2,500 Bikes for Asylum Seekers

This charity is changing lives by the simple act of giving asylum seekers a secondhand bike

The Bike Project | Meet the Man Behind the Charity That’s Recycled Over 2500 Bikes for Refugees
Mountain Biking

Comment | Make Drones Silent or Don't Make Them At All

Drones are ruining everything that their footage portrays as beautiful...

Comment | Make Drones Silent or Don't Make Them At All
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Wild Camping Near London | Essential Guide To The Best Spots

Want to go wild camping near London? Here's some of the best spots within easy travelling distance.

Wild Camping Near London | Essential Guide
Mountain Biking

Comment | Questions for the People Who Were Caught Having Sex on a MTB Trail

Why didn't you use the trees for cover?

Questions for the People Caught Having Sex on a Mountain Bike Trail in Ireland
Mountain Biking

DEEPLY NSFW | Mountain Bikers Ride Past Couple Having Sex On The Trail

If you go down to the woods today, you're in for a big surprise...

Viral Facebook Video Shows Couple Caught Having Sex on Mountain Bike Trail by Biker
Travel

Paris Catacombs | Teenagers Rescued After Three Days Lost in Skull-Filled Tunnels

The tunnels run for 150 miles under Paris and contain the bones of more than six million people

Two Teenagers Rescued After Three Days Lost in the Skull-Filled Catacombs of Paris
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production