Gallery | Whipping Up A Storm At Crankworx Les Gets - Mpora

As opening ceremonies go, a whip off isn’t a bad place to start. But there was de ja vu in the Les Gets village last night as riders lined up under ash-grey clouds for the annual sideways celebration

Photos: Sam McMahon

Riders were itching to hit the booter all night

Last year’s moto ramp had been replaced with a proper dirt table to give riders some more grip on take off and the result was huge, moto-style airs, as opposed to the BMX-y flicks of 2016. Unfortunately the event was truncated as the weather rolled in. A huge downpour soddening the crowd and the ramp, but not the action.

Les Gets whip off Results:

Men

1. Anthony Rocci

2. Allan Cooke

3. William Robert

Women

1. Casey Brown

2. Caroline Buchanan

3. Ronja Hill-Wright