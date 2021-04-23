Credit: Kate Dawson

Mountain rescue teams have been under immense pressure during the pandemic, despite their efforts to keep hikers off the mountains for now. On Christmas Day 2020, volunteers from Patterdale Mountain Rescue were called out on a six-hour long rescue operation to assist a man who had become lost whilst looking for Priest’s Hole Cave in the Lake District. Exposure to freezing cold temperatures during a wild camp in the mountains restricted movement to the man’s legs leaving him unable to walk down to safety.

“There have been many callouts in the last year where people new to fell walking have found themselves in an unwanted situation,” says Patterdale Mountain Rescue volunteer David Gracie. “Due to the pandemic, the way we now operate means a rescue can take longer. We must keep our team safe, therefore if a problem can be resolved on the phone, this is how we will assist. Of course in serious situations, we will go out onto the hills, but now we must take extra time preparing to prevent the spread of Covid, including carrying and wearing additional PPE.”

“Nobody plans to have an accident”

Patterdale Mountain Rescue usually sees an increase in their calls in the lead up to winter. They always advise hikers to properly prepare for the mountains in the colder conditions by thoroughly researching their route, carrying a map and compass (and knowing how to use them) and stocking their backpack up with extra layers and emergency supplies.

“Nobody plans to have an accident,” adds David. “However now the consequences are greater. A casualty or team members could be carrying Covid, which may cause serious illness to my family or myself. I would advise people who are heading out to the mountains to consider your impact if things don’t go as planned. In winter, pack more layers, learn how to use your gear and do your research. Snow is fun, but it comes with significant dangers, even to the most experienced. Its always okay to turn around and come back another day.”

Returning from my first winter hike, I was amazed at what I’d just experienced. I was instantly aware how quickly winter fades away in the Lake District and couldn’t wait to get back onto the snowy peaks (when restrictions allowed).

Reminiscing back on my day though, I was aware I wasn’t perfect. I made a lot of beginner mistakes; I put my gaiters on too late resulting in a soggy shoe full of snow, I spent most of the day looking through squinted eyes, blinded by the low winter sun due to having no glasses, I had an ice axe… did I know how to fully use it? Shamefully, no. I didn’t make any life-threating mistakes, yet things can easily go wrong on the mountains without the right gear and knowledge, and the risks often increase when ice and snow is involved.

My intention is not to put anyone off winter hiking; in fact it is quite the opposite.

“I haven’t reached the top of Everest, but in that moment, standing upon my first, pristine winter summit, I still experienced a sense of achievement, adrenaline and awe”

I want everyone to experience those magnificent moments; the first crunch of fresh snow beneath your boots, the sight of sparkling white blankets covering the hills, feeling as though you’ve been transported to an alpine paradise… these are the reasons winter skills are essential. With these moments comes the need to learn how to hike safely and responsibly during the winter months. A winter skills course with trained professionals will cover just that, and they’re easy to find and book online when the time is right.

I haven’t reached the top of Everest, but in that moment, standing upon my first, pristine winter summit, I still experienced a sense of achievement, adrenaline and awe that I bet all the greatest mountaineers have felt at some point.

There’s a reason people invest so much time and money into perfecting their winter skills. It’s for those awe-inspiring moments when you feel as though you could be anywhere in the world – even when you are, in my case, in England. That’s why people do it.

