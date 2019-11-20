Whatever it is you’re doing right now, stop it. Stop it, and watch ‘Hors Piste’ immediately. Why? Because it’s laugh out loud funny. Why else? Because the animation is really nice. OK. OK. Why else? Because the soundtrack and the retro 80s graphic are, as the French might say, magnifique and because we genuinely loved every single minute of its six minutes of running time. That’s why.

The film originally made its debut back in 2018. It gained critical acclaim, and won a mightily impressive 46 awards in total (“we’re gonna need a bigger trophy cabinet” etc). Following the success of the film, its makers have decided to treat us all by uploading it to Vimeo. It’s only going to be up for a limited time apparently so make the most of this opportunity while you can.

In a nutshell, ‘Hors Piste’ follows a mountain rescue double act as they attempt to save a skier stranded face first at the top of a mountain. When their helicopter goes off the side of the cliff, and explodes in a big ball of fire, the rescuers, with the injured skier strapped to a stretcher, attempt to make their way back to safety. Spoiler alert: hilarity ensues.

