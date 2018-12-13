Illustration: Olivia Jorgensen.

“I cradled the man’s head in my hands. His hair was wet. Blood seeped between my fingers. Strings of cerebral fluid hung from his ears and nose. Grey sticky stuff dripped from my knuckles. Sprawled on the floor, the inmate writhed.”

So begins Echoes, the debut book from acclaimed British alpinist Nick Bullock, who at the age of 37 left behind his career of 15 years as a Prison Officer to live in a small green van and travel between Llanberis, Wales and Chamonix in the French Alps to climb full time.

“The price for the hit was twenty quids’ worth of crack cocaine”

The prologue to Echoes goes on to explain that “a contract had been taken out on the inmate” by a dealer who trained with the victim, until he had found out he was a paedophile.

“The price for the hit was twenty quids’ worth of crack cocaine,” Bullock writes. “The dealer had needed to save face.”