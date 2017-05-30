The incredibly talented Kilian Jornet. Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Spanish climber Kilian Jornet has just made adventurers everywhere spit coffee over their loved ones after racing up Mount Everest twice in one week without using supplemental oxygen or fixed ropes.

Jornet first scaled the mountain in 26 hours, before returning to the summit five days later to take nine hours off his time and clock a 17 hour trip.

So who is this mad man?

Kilian Jornet is a six-time champion of the long-distance running Skyrunner World Series, something which is exactly as gruelling as it sounds.

He’s also won some of the most prestigious ultra-marathons, including the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc, Grand Raid and the Hardrock Hundred Mile Endurance Run.