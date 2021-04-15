Action Sports Music | 6 of the Best Soundtracks - Mpora

Multi Sport

Action Sports Music | 6 of the Best Soundtracks

Music and sport really is a match made in heaven. The following edits demonstrate that to an absolute tee

The release of Kriss Kyle’s first MTB video with Red Bull – ‘Out of Season’ – has reminded us of the combined power that music and sports have together. To that end, we’ve compiled some of our favourite action sports edits, from early skateboarding videos through to recent ski edits, that are elevated by a track’s thumping bass or an iconic guitar riff.

These edits demonstrate how much music makes an impact on sports cinematography, and remind us of the sense of adventure we’ve been longing for.

Kriss Kyle – Out Of Season, featuring music from the Silversun Pickups

Indie music has always been synonymous with our favourite edits. The combination of guitars and heartfelt lyrics offsets the extreme adrenaline onscreen so well that much of our favourite music in these edits comes from this genre. None more so than the track Lazy Eye from LA’s Silversun Pickups.

Despite being featured on many skating games from the mid 2000’s, the lyrics and build up suit the Scottish bike star’s first foray into mountain biking with Red Bull, and helps promote the skill and anticipation of Kriss’ ride.

Kelly Slater – Urban Jungle, featuring music from Santigold

It would be easy to match a surfing edit with derivatives of surf rock, but in this Quicksilver edit from 2013, Kelly Slater brings in the 80’s inspired pop beats of Santigold, and the track Fame from her 2012 album Master of My Make-Believe.

The juxtaposition of heavy synths and tropical waves perfectly captures Kelly’s astounding board control and camera work. We’re also a sucker for a synchronised lyric, so the ‘high’ and ‘low’ at 1.49 to match the arm movement is particularly cool.

Various – Red Bull’s The Art of Flight Featuring Music From M83

Following up the soundtrack from That’s It, That’s All was never going to be easy. After all the 2008 film has one of the most famous and diverse soundtracks in snowsports – featuring thrash metal, pop, cinematic classical and grunge all packed together – but 2011’s Red Bull film The Art of Flight took the concept one step further.

The trailer for the film features a crushing soundtrack from M83 and Brainfarm, and showcases the incredible talent that Rice and his crew demonstrate throughout the film.

Inspired Bicycles – Danny MacAskill, featuring music from Band of Horses

It would be impossible to collate this list without featuring Danny MacAskill. The master of the urban bike edit, the music choices in his Red Bull edits are almost as famous as the tricks he pulls, and we could have chosen any of his record breaking edits to include.

But it’s only right we go back to 2009, and choose his Inspired Bicycles edit, featuring Band of Horses. Like Silversun Pickups track from Kriss Kyle’s new edit, Band Of Horses’ The Funeral is a contradiction on paper. Slow building, oscillating between sedate and intense, it shouldn’t work for an extreme sports edit, but the build up and release is perfect for Danny’s film, and it earns a place in history because of it.

Marisa dal Santo – part from Zero’s Strange World, featuring music from The Stranglers

Not an edit in itself, but instead an incredible part from Marisa dal Santo in Zero’s Strange World video from 2009. The combination of staccato beats, soaring saxophones and punky lyrics make this track from The Stranglers a perfect choice to mirror Marisa’s expert board control. The poetry of Hugh Cornwell’s gritty vocals and the fast lines from Marisa still resonate 12 years later.

JP Auclair – Street Segment from Sherpa’s All.I.Can, featuring music from LCD Soundsystem

It’s testament to JP’s legacy that we keep returning to this segment. The video displays JP’s skills across two towns in British Columbia, and is expertly stitched together with LCD Soundsystem’s Dance Yrself Clean. It’s difficult to imagine another track fitting in so well, from synth hits synchronising with ski taps, to beats dropping at the same time as the skis do.

JP’s riding showcases the force of audio perfection, and exhibits just how perfect a well chosen soundtrack can invoke emotional reactions to a sports edit.

