The release of Kriss Kyle’s first MTB video with Red Bull – ‘Out of Season’ – has reminded us of the combined power that music and sports have together. To that end, we’ve compiled some of our favourite action sports edits, from early skateboarding videos through to recent ski edits, that are elevated by a track’s thumping bass or an iconic guitar riff.

These edits demonstrate how much music makes an impact on sports cinematography, and remind us of the sense of adventure we’ve been longing for.

Kriss Kyle – Out Of Season, featuring music from the Silversun Pickups

Indie music has always been synonymous with our favourite edits. The combination of guitars and heartfelt lyrics offsets the extreme adrenaline onscreen so well that much of our favourite music in these edits comes from this genre. None more so than the track Lazy Eye from LA’s Silversun Pickups.

Despite being featured on many skating games from the mid 2000’s, the lyrics and build up suit the Scottish bike star’s first foray into mountain biking with Red Bull, and helps promote the skill and anticipation of Kriss’ ride.

Kelly Slater – Urban Jungle, featuring music from Santigold

It would be easy to match a surfing edit with derivatives of surf rock, but in this Quicksilver edit from 2013, Kelly Slater brings in the 80’s inspired pop beats of Santigold, and the track Fame from her 2012 album Master of My Make-Believe.

The juxtaposition of heavy synths and tropical waves perfectly captures Kelly’s astounding board control and camera work. We’re also a sucker for a synchronised lyric, so the ‘high’ and ‘low’ at 1.49 to match the arm movement is particularly cool.

Various – Red Bull’s The Art of Flight Featuring Music From M83

Following up the soundtrack from That’s It, That’s All was never going to be easy. After all the 2008 film has one of the most famous and diverse soundtracks in snowsports – featuring thrash metal, pop, cinematic classical and grunge all packed together – but 2011’s Red Bull film The Art of Flight took the concept one step further.

The trailer for the film features a crushing soundtrack from M83 and Brainfarm, and showcases the incredible talent that Rice and his crew demonstrate throughout the film.