Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking Movies | 10 of the Best

Bored at home? Desperately need something to watch? Here's some of the finest mountain biking movies ever made to help you pass the time

It’s fair to say that mountain biking is a sport that’s gained a bit of traction over the years. The thrills and spills, well, they’re truly something to behold aren’t they? It’s probably why there’s so many great mountain biking movies around, when you really stop to think about it.

If you do live for having wheel-based adventures, then you’ve come to the right place. The following ten mountain biking films will present you with stunts galore and, perhaps even more interestingly, take you that little bit further into the world of bike riding culture.

Tea & Biscuits

Release Date: 2020
Watch Time (minutes): 46

Get the kettle on as we kick off this list of mountain biking films with a bit of Tea & Biscuits.

This film captures the modern day scene from the very top of the food chain down to the very bottom. This two-wheeled journey offers some great moments of classic mountain biking. Strap yourself in for an out of this world showcase of tricks and thrills, as you see the best Britain has to offer.

The likes of Gee Atherton, Kade Edwards, and Bernard Kerr all feature as they present you with a rough-and-ready film that highlights mountain biking to a tee. No matter time of day / night you watch this, you’ll find yourself fighting off the urge not to get out there immediately and start riding.

Clay Porter’s 3 Minute Gaps

Release Date: 2011
Watch Time (minutes): 79

For the best part of two years, the crew of 3 Minute Gaps followed some of the best mountain bikers the world has been able to muster up. We are talking about some of the true greats here: Danny Hart, Sam Blenkinsop, and Greg Minnaar, to name a few.

The crew present you with every aspect of the mountain biker’s journey. How they trained, prepared, ate, travelled, celebrated, and made sacrifices to be the fastest of the fast. If you want a gateway into the world of mountain biking, then this is the film that you need to be watching.

Director Clay Porter travelled the world to capture this story of triumph and struggle. We have no doubt that this movie will be an integral part of mountain bike history for years to come.

Grab that popcorn and press play.

Dirt Magic | From Dying Mining Town to Mountain-Bike Mecca

Release Date: 2019
Watch Time (minutes): 19

Patagonia Films presents you with the show stopping ‘Dirt Magic | From Dying Mining Town to Mountain-Bike Mecca’. This short mountain biking film serves up an inspirational story of how two bikers came together to save their home trails.

One watch of this will really make you appreciating having a place to ride and, if anything, set you on a personal mission to preserve your own area. The pair want to create a model community for other struggling mountain towns across the globe. To think this whole film started with a van, a chainsaw, and a maxed-out credit card.

Connection The Movie

Release Date: 2020
Watch Time (minutes): 27

Did you wake up this morning and, along with coffee, wish you had an insight into the Swedish mountain bike scene? Wish no more because, if you haven’t seen it already, here’s ‘Connection: The Movie’.

This feel-good documentary brings you into the world of Swedish mountain biking and the voices which shaped it into what it is today. This 27 minute film will take you through the  generations as you begin to get an understanding of what this sport means to Sweden’s professional bike riders.

I Just Want To Ride – Lael Wilcox and the 2019 Tour Divide

Release Date: 2019
Watch Time (minutes): 38

Sit back and relax as you immerse yourself in the first place winner of Filmed by Bike’s 2020 Film Fest Audience Choice Award. ‘I Just Want To Ride’ will take you inside the world of Lael Wilcox and her deep love for the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.

She loves climbing, and she loves the roads, and more than anything, she’d love to be the first woman to win the Tour Divide. Will everything go to plan for Lael Wilcox? You’ll just have to perch yourself in front of the screen and find out for yourself.

RIDE YOUR F#%KING BIKE!

Release Date: 2017
Watch Time (minutes): 43

We hope the title gives you an indication of the wild journey you’re about to encounter when you decide to watch this one. It features Fox athletes Josh Bryceland, Josh Lewis, and Kirt Voreis. The film documents three weeks on the road with a group who are up for absolutely anything.

Filming for this one spreads out all over North America, beginning at Fox Headquarters in Irvine, California. It then takes a swift turn through to Oregon before the crew makes their way to Canada to explore Vancouver Island with nothing but brotherhood and bikes for company.

‘RIDE YOUR F#%KING BIKE!’ is dedicated to Stevie Smith, aka Chainsaw, a World Cup champion gravity athlete who passed away in 2016.

Dirt MBUK

Release Date: 1995
Watch Time (minutes): 30

Two words. Old school.

If you want to see an iconic piece of mountain biking history, then you’ve found it with the tried and tested Dirt MBUK. This 1995 video had elite riders such as Jason McRoy, Rob Warner, and Scott Dommett.

Let’s face it, this film was the focal point for all UK downhill videos, and it still has so much relevance today. This is some of the best d*cking around you’ll see, and it’s clear to see that everyone involved is having the time of their life. Sure, they might not be wearing all the appropriate protective gear, but this was 1995 – a time before safety even existed.

Wheel Love

Release Date: 2017
Watch Time (minutes): 27

This one keeps it nice and simple with nothing but good vibes and even better rides. ‘Wheel Love’ is a celebration of everything good about mountain biking.

If you want to see some love and creativity for the mountain biking world, then get watching this. We guarantee that you’ll wheelie love it… (check out our best mountain biking puns list for more solid gold like that).

Reach For The Sky

Release Date: 2015
Watch Time (minutes): 74

Cameron “Cam” Zink is widely considered to be one of the gnarliest bikers to ever grace the sport. If you fancy taking a look behind-the-scenes of his life, then ‘Reach For The Sky’ is the mountain biking film you should pay attention to.

It will take you through the Red Bull Rampages all the way to his world-record 100-foot backflip at Mammoth Mountain.

‘Reach For The Sky’ gives you a very good insight into Cam Zink’s life and shows you just how much talent the 34-year-old possesses.

Life Cycles

Release Date: 2010
Watch Time (minutes): 43

We hate to sound cliche, but we really have saved (one of) the best for last and we don’t care who knows it.

‘Life Cycles’ is a visually stunning masterpiece that uses mountain bikes as a vehicle to wander through creation and destruction in some of nature’s most idyllic and harsh landscapes.

Don’t think about it. Just reach for the play button and take it all in.

This is the genuinely sensational ‘Life Cycles’.

