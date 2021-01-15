It’s fair to say that mountain biking is a sport that’s gained a bit of traction over the years. The thrills and spills, well, they’re truly something to behold aren’t they? It’s probably why there’s so many great mountain biking movies around, when you really stop to think about it.

If you do live for having wheel-based adventures, then you’ve come to the right place. The following ten mountain biking films will present you with stunts galore and, perhaps even more interestingly, take you that little bit further into the world of bike riding culture.

Tea & Biscuits

Release Date: 2020

Watch Time (minutes): 46

Get the kettle on as we kick off this list of mountain biking films with a bit of Tea & Biscuits.

This film captures the modern day scene from the very top of the food chain down to the very bottom. This two-wheeled journey offers some great moments of classic mountain biking. Strap yourself in for an out of this world showcase of tricks and thrills, as you see the best Britain has to offer.

The likes of Gee Atherton, Kade Edwards, and Bernard Kerr all feature as they present you with a rough-and-ready film that highlights mountain biking to a tee. No matter time of day / night you watch this, you’ll find yourself fighting off the urge not to get out there immediately and start riding.

Clay Porter’s 3 Minute Gaps

Release Date: 2011

Watch Time (minutes): 79

For the best part of two years, the crew of 3 Minute Gaps followed some of the best mountain bikers the world has been able to muster up. We are talking about some of the true greats here: Danny Hart, Sam Blenkinsop, and Greg Minnaar, to name a few.

The crew present you with every aspect of the mountain biker’s journey. How they trained, prepared, ate, travelled, celebrated, and made sacrifices to be the fastest of the fast. If you want a gateway into the world of mountain biking, then this is the film that you need to be watching.

Director Clay Porter travelled the world to capture this story of triumph and struggle. We have no doubt that this movie will be an integral part of mountain bike history for years to come.

Grab that popcorn and press play.

Dirt Magic | From Dying Mining Town to Mountain-Bike Mecca

Release Date: 2019

Watch Time (minutes): 19

Patagonia Films presents you with the show stopping ‘Dirt Magic | From Dying Mining Town to Mountain-Bike Mecca’. This short mountain biking film serves up an inspirational story of how two bikers came together to save their home trails.

One watch of this will really make you appreciating having a place to ride and, if anything, set you on a personal mission to preserve your own area. The pair want to create a model community for other struggling mountain towns across the globe. To think this whole film started with a van, a chainsaw, and a maxed-out credit card.

Connection The Movie

Release Date: 2020

Watch Time (minutes): 27

Did you wake up this morning and, along with coffee, wish you had an insight into the Swedish mountain bike scene? Wish no more because, if you haven’t seen it already, here’s ‘Connection: The Movie’.

This feel-good documentary brings you into the world of Swedish mountain biking and the voices which shaped it into what it is today. This 27 minute film will take you through the generations as you begin to get an understanding of what this sport means to Sweden’s professional bike riders.

I Just Want To Ride – Lael Wilcox and the 2019 Tour Divide

Release Date: 2019

Watch Time (minutes): 38

Sit back and relax as you immerse yourself in the first place winner of Filmed by Bike’s 2020 Film Fest Audience Choice Award. ‘I Just Want To Ride’ will take you inside the world of Lael Wilcox and her deep love for the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.

She loves climbing, and she loves the roads, and more than anything, she’d love to be the first woman to win the Tour Divide. Will everything go to plan for Lael Wilcox? You’ll just have to perch yourself in front of the screen and find out for yourself.