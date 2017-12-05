He also only went and pulled a 60.725km – 37.73 mile – wheelie around the Isle of Man TT course last year, the equivalent of wheelie-ing up and down a regulation-size football pitch 754 times.

…and for his latest trick, Dougie headed back overseas to an abandoned theme park 30km north of Milan. The end result was this awesome video:

GreenLand has been lying baron for years, and Dougie had to not only pick his lines and think up the shots but ensure each of the structures would be sturdy and safe enough for riding. Imagine riding a 22m-high roller coaster with zero guarantees over the overall condition of the structure?

Photo: Daniel Deak Bardos / Red Bull Content Pool

The 41-year-old told Red Bull, who sponsor his riding: “What matters is being able to find new places, ones that are more and more interesting and challenging. If the place isn’t open to the public, we can trace out a circuit and then work it.

Photo: Daniel Deak Bardos / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s not the obstacles or extreme conditions that make a video spectacular, it’s the ability of the entire team to make the most of the location for filming.

Photo: Daniel Deak Bardos / Red Bull Content Pool

“I did need a bit [of training] to prepare for the roller coaster video. There’s no way an abandoned attraction that’s 22-metres high can’t worry you, but the team and I made it as safe as we could – even though the risk factor was extremely high.”