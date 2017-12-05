Love roller coasters? No. Why not? Because UK-based theme parks have had a plethora of terrifying nightmare situations in the last years? Oh. Yeah. Fair enough.
The thing about most accidents on a roller coaster though, is that they’re actually caused by the carriages rather than the rails. So if you just found a reliable carriage of your own – say a trials motocross bike – then you could ride around the roller coaster track no problem. Though you’d have to make sure that you know your way around a motorbike.
Luckily, few people know their way around a bike better than legendary trials rider Dougie Lampkin, who won five consecutive World Indoor titles, seven consecutive World Outdoor Championships and got an MBE for his efforts in 2001.
