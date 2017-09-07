Editor’s Letter | The Back to School Issue – September 2017

Main image by Dan Medhurst

It’s been a long time – a very long time – since I last experienced the looming dread of a school summer holiday drawing to a close. But even if September no longer ushers in the end of freedom, it definitely still feels like something changes around this time of year.

The hedonism of the summer is over, the days are getting shorter, and it feels somehow appropriate to knuckle down and start doing things. Actually cracking on with the trail building project you’ve been talking about all summer perhaps. Or starting your training for that next long road ride in earnest. Maybe even trying something completely new.

“He’s already been stabbed, shot and survived a brutal civil war.”

After all, it’s never too late to learn, just ask Besnik Sokolni, who we spoke to for this month’s Back to School Issue. He only started skiing six months ago, but is hoping to qualify for the Pyeongchang Olympics next February. You wouldn’t bet against him making it either, he’s already been stabbed, shot and survived a brutal civil war, having escaped from Kosovo to the US as a teenager.

This month’s Big Interview is with another man who’s taken on something new later in life. But not before achieving the (not inconsiderable) feat of becoming Britain’s most successful Olympian ever. Yep, Sir Chris Hoy – knight of the realm and bona fide cycling legend – has a new venture, and it’s the last thing you’d expect. But although he says that becoming a children’s author was something that “came out of leftfield,” he’s really enjoying it – relishing the chance to teach and inspire kids.