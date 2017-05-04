Editor’s Letter | The Edge Issue – May 2017

It’s a cliché as old as the hills to say that adventure sports are all about “living on the edge”. A cliché so old in fact, that before I even knew what adventure sports were I remember reading it on one of those naff nineties No Fear posters on a friend’s bedroom wall. You know the ones with the disembodied red eyes, a picture of snowboarder, and a slogan saying something like: “If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space.”

Of course no-one would dream of talking about “living on the edge” these days (although the worrying prevalence of the word “edgy” in wanky brand descriptions is almost as bad) but pushing boundaries is still very much part and parcel of the activities we love.

“Out here on the edge of civilisation even small mistakes can cause big problems,” he writes.

This month’s issue includes an interview with Jossi Wells the freeskiing star, who recently found himself way out of his comfort zone when he joined forces with the Flying Frenchies for their latest film. This Gallic collective of base jumpers, slack-liners and wingsuiters quite literally roped him in to help out with several of their crazier stunts, an experience that he told us was enjoyable and scary in equal measure. “People say because I’m a skier and do big jumps I must not be afraid of heights but it’s very different when you’re hanging out there on top of the highline. It was terrifying!”