Rich McCor is better to known to many as @paperboyo on Instagram.
Specifically, he’s better known by that moniker to the over 284,000 followers he’s earned for creating one of the most imaginative travel accounts online.
Like many social media sensations McCor travels the world updating his account with beautiful photographs as he goes, but where others see a landmark, Rich sees an opportunity.
This is Urquhart castle and the vast waters of Loch Ness. Around 750 feet deep, it's home to more water than all the lakes and rivers in England & Wales combined. It's also home to one of the most famous legends in the world- The Loch Ness Monster. The first organised search for the monster was in 1934 when twenty men were paid £2 a day to be 'monster watchers'. Since then many people have searched, including Dr Rines (who helped locate the wreck of The Titanic) and even Thatcher's government considered an official hunt involving bringing dolphins over from America over to help look for it. The largest effort was in 1987, when a team of researchers spent £1 million on a search effort involving sonar and camera tech. Three of their sonar contacts showed a creature “larger than a shark but smaller than a whale”. Whilst nothing has ever been confirmed, in 2005 one hundred athletes didn't leave anything to chance when they took part in the Scottish Triathlon. They were each insured for £1 million against bites from the Loch Ness Monster #LochNess #Scotland #Nessie #LochNessMonster #Inverness #UrquhartCastle
A post shared by Rich McCor
McCor uses intricate paper figures and cut outs to transform world-renowned photograph spots and give them a creative new edge.
This has involved everything from turning the London Eye into a bicycle to making the Arc de Triumph a lego figure and lining up the Easter Island statues for a game of foosball. Rich’s posts not only feature the ingenious image but often have a descriptive caption about the history of the spot he finds himself in.
The British photographer initially started the account to try and make something different in a world dominated by hot dog legs, selfies and repetition, and it’s safe to say that he’s achieved that goal.
It began with a firm focus on London, specifically with a photograph in which he turned Big Ben into the London Eye.
From there Rich took on the vast array of landmarks in the English capital, and people quickly took note and started sharing.
Here’s something I learnt this week – if you go out into the streets of London with a Death Star paper cut-out, strangers stop and take a lot of interest in what you’re doing. A few even came up and excitedly chatted Star Wars to me whilst I was getting the shots for this composition, but the truth is I’m one of the six people on the planet who has never seen the original Star Wars. So a couple of weeks ago when @odeoncinemas asked me if I wanted to see Rogue One at the BFI IMAX in London, I said “sure, but I have no idea what the back story is”. Turns out when you're watching it on a huge screen (the largest in the UK no less) and surrounded by excited fans – you can't help but be swept up in the whole Star Wars world #RogueOneOfficial #RogueOne #Ad #Odeon #London #Cityscape #Skyline #Sunset #StarWars #DeathStar
A post shared by Rich McCor
The followers skyrockets in no time and before he knew it he was being recognised on the job – one story tells of a time when Rich got talking about his line of work with a woman who delivered him room service in Singapore, only for the woman to get out her phone and, not knowing that he was paperboyo, recommend he follow his own account.
The project has taken Rich from New York to Paris to Hong Kong and around the world, and it’s seen him turn a hobby into full-time employment.
Do you even lift? Happy 4th July America @NYNYVegas #NonStopVegas #Vegas #Sponsored #NewYorkNewYorkVegas #NewYork #StatueofLiberty #LasVegas #Happy4th #4thJuly #IndependenceDay #Paperart #haha #Weightlifter #Gym #Silhouette #Paper #ArmDay #DoYouTravel #TravelStoke #Travel #Photography @sportscenter @newyork #thecreatorsclass @instagram #createcommune #artofvisuals #USA #America
A post shared by Rich McCor
Since starting his Instagram account the Englishman has found himself in demand with not only tourist boards but also promoting high-profile Hollywood films and drink brands and even giving talks on how best to follow your dreams.
Have you ever heard of the word naumachia? Until I got to Rome I hadn’t either, but it’s a word the Romans used to describe simulated naval fights – they were like gladiator battles on a bigger and wetter scale. Sometimes special structures were built and other times lakes were used, but there is evidence that the colosseum was once turned into a gladiatorial water world for a naumachia (the more you say that word, the more addictive it becomes). According to the Roman historian Cassius Dio, a sea fight took place in the amphitheatre in 86 AD. Ships, weapons and thousands of men were brought in and since every effort was made to make a naumachia (I bet you’re saying it out loud now) a colossal event, even sea creatures were shipped in from around the globe – hence why I put an octopus inside the colosseum, because y’know when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Time to hop back on board Royal Princess and head up the coast to the port of Livorno to visit Florence. (Head to @princesscruises to see more images) #comebacknew
A post shared by Rich McCor
Rich’s favourite photographs from his selection include a shot (actually taken in Las Vegas) where he turned the Statue of Liberty into a weightlifter and a shot where he turned the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel into a vintage key. The latter earned him the offer of a stay at the luxury five-star hotel.
