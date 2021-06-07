Bern features endless hiking trails. Photo: Giles Dean

Things To Do In The Jungfrau Region

Home to the notorious 3,967 metre Eiger, Grindelwald is one of the ‘must-see’ alpine towns in the Jungfrau Region. We really don’t think enough can be said about the north face of the Eiger. Towering 1,800 metres (that’s one of the highest in the Alps) over Grindelwald, the north face has a presence over the town like no other mountain.

As much as an effect the mountain has on the vibe of this magical alpine town, it also steeps the town in mountaineering history as climber after climber looked to make their mark in the mountaineering history books and conquer the imposing north face. No matter where you walk in Grindelwald, you’re reminded of the tales of the face.

We decided to explore the mountains that surround Grindelwald in a much more laid-back way, however.

Taking on a hiking trail above Grindelwald. Photo: Giles Dean

Hiking

A train ride from Wilderswil led us up to the amazing Mountainhotel Schynige Platte, where a night was spent gazing over some of the local alpine giants, and watching the sun set behind the Prealps to the west. From the Schynige Platte we left early doors to follow the 62 Schynige Platte – Faulhorn hiking trail to the mountain called First (pronounced “feerst”).

At First, there is the so called First Cliff Walk; a walking platform around a rocky cliff cafe that leads to a viewing platform overlooking what is, quite simply, a breathtaking view of the north face of the Eiger. Be sure to head to this spot as early as possible as crowds do start to build up from the get go (but we don’t blame anyone who heads up here as the views are epic).

To escape, we took what is quite possibly the most fun the Mpora crew have ever had on three wheels – First Mountain Carts. These carts are essentially beefed up mountain trikes that can cover all sorts of terrain. The first down is a spot reserved for the person who’s bold enough to break as little as possible. We then swapped out the trikes for a scooter which enabled us to tear up the tarmac roads all the way down to Grindelwald.

