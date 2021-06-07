It’s no secret that the Swiss canton of Bern and, more specifically, the Interlaken and Jungfrau Region, are hard to beat for action sports enthusiasts. Featuring 4,000 metre alpine giants, winding hiking and mountain biking trails, and more adrenaline kicks than a RedBull movie – there’s an astonishing variety of activities accessible in Bern.
And that’s all without even mentioning the wealth of winter activities on offer when the white stuff begins to fall.
We spent ten days just scratching the surface of some of the activities that are possible from both Interlaken and the Jungfrau Region. From tranquil stand up paddle boarding sessions to leaping out of a gondola, here’s how we got on with this adventure capital.
Interlaken
Nestled between the glacier-fed lakes of Lake Thun and Lake Brienz and with the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau mountain trio perfectly framed when looking down from the local Harder Kulm mountain, Interlaken is a paradise for those who prefer their activities with a good dose of adrenaline. The town itself consists of quaint alpine buildings, that offers the ideal launchpad (and winding down zone) for these activities.
