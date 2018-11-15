Game Changer | UK's First Action Sports Academy Launches Crowdfunder - Mpora

Multi Sport

Game Changer | UK’s First Action Sports Academy Launches Crowdfunder

Graystone Manchester is almost finished, and there's exciting plans for four more centres

With Team GB’s success at PyeongChang 2018 one of the highlights of this calendar year (Mr Billy Morgan bagging ‘Big Air’ bronze – hello) and skate/BMX/surf events confirmed for Tokyo 2020, it’s fair to say that action sports are in right now. They’re on trend. Hot to trot etc.

If you’ve been paying attention to the UK’s action sports scene, you’ll no doubt already be familiar with the Graystone Action Sports Academy. Set to be completed this December in Manchester, the first of its kind centre to be built in this country will have a skate bowl and plaza as well as a ski/snowboard big air foam pit. There’s also going to be a parkour area, a ninja warrior section, a sprung floor and a video production facility. Basically, a floor-to-ceiling banger this one.

Graystone’s aim, with their big crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, is to fund the finalisation of the Manchester project as well as kickstart the dream of opening up four more centres across the country moving forward. Making a total of five overall. Yes, five. *holds up outstretched palm, and the people go wild*

Graystone will be open to everyone. From your green behind the ear beginner right on through to your Olympic hopefuls, the facility looks set to be a genuinely inspirational environment in which lovers of action sports can hone their skills and and perfect their art.

Investors will get decent perks like discounts on Graystone sessions, and money off food and drink in the bar. They’ll also get cut-price deals on gear in the on-site shop, and free entry on birthdays. On top of that, the backers of the project will receive invites to exclusive shareholder only pre-opening events giving you a chance to ride it first and hang with the pros.

The co-founders of Graystone, Ben Livingstone and Kevin Gray, have got some incredibly exciting plans for the centres and are looking for support as they fire up this action sports revolution. Join them now, and you could help set the wheels in motion for something pretty special. With Team GB aiming to be a top five medal nation by the 2030 Winter Olympics, the academies could very well play a vital role in making that vision a reality. Get hyped.

Pictured: Graystone co-founders and snowboarding super-grom Mia Brookes
Pictured: Ben Livingstone before he punched Billy Morgan into a river (this did not happen)
Pictured: Graystone Manchester is coming together nicely

For more on Graystone Action Sports Academy, visit their website. To get behind their crowdfunding campaign, head on over to Crowdcube.

