20 Inspiring Films About Women In Adventure

Share

Multi Sport

20 Inspiring Films About Women In Adventure

If you're on the hunt for some good adventure films about women in the outdoors, look no further

To celebrate International Women’s Day this year, we’ve decided to compile this hefty list. What’s on the list? Well, how does some of the most inspiring films about women in adventure and the outdoors sound? There’s films about skiing, films about rock climbing, and films about mountain biking here. In amongst all that, there’s also some films that refuse to be boxed in and labelled.

Give them all a watch, and get stoked on the amazing people and stories in them.

Arc’teryx Presents: Motherload

A story of loss, love, and life featuring professional skiers and mothers Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway. A powerful film about carrying our past, and emotional connections, with us into the mountains.

Shaped By The Wild

‘Shaped By The Wild’ takes a look at professional skier Christina Lustenberger and the ways in which her expertise and passions were formed amongst the mountains of British Columbia.

Dream Job

‘Dream Job’ is a very funny film. It’s about a ski industry marketer called Katie exploring just how fun different forms of skiing employment can be. This film about a woman working in skiing doesn’t take itself too seriously, and is sure to put a smile on your face.

On Her Terms

What happens when you take bike riding legends Manon Carpenter and Monet Adams, and set them loose in the breathtaking terrain of Iceland? That’s the simple question ‘On Her Terms’ sets to answer, and one it delves into in a surprisingly layered way. A tale of friendship, adventure, and sharing common ground through a mutual love of bikes.

Hydrotherapy

Hydrotherapy is about adapting to unforeseen circumstances, and finding hidden reserves of strength you didn’t know you had. It follows Laura as she overcomes a life changing illness with wild swimming, and makes it her mission to make a stand for nature.

Do Better Together

In the white man world of pro cycling, Ayesha McGowan saw a lack of relatable role models. This film follows her on her journey to become the first African-American pro cyclist. An excellently delivered reminder on the importance of inclusivity and diversity in our sports.

Heart of the Valley

Giulia Delladio lives in the Val di Fiemma valley in northern Italy. She became the first woman to run the family-owned, and iconic, outdoor brand LaSportiva.

Women of Dirt

One of the first films ever made about women’s mountain biking, ‘Women of Dirt’ follows a group of female bike-riders at the forefront of their sport. A significant slice of mountain biking history this. Give it a watch.

If She Can Do It

‘If She Can Do It’ is the sequel to ‘Women of Dirt’. It follows a crew of female mountain bikers doing their thing at a freeride mountain biking event. The film showcases the camaraderie of the women holding their own at the heart of a male-dominated space.

Within Reach

In short, ‘Within Reach’ is a film about women who like rock climbing and the origins of the Women’s Climbing Festival. Scratch a little bit beneath the surface though and you’ll see that it actually touches on the marginalisation of women within outdoor culture as well. Worth a watch.

If I Can

British paraclimber Anoushé Husain has competed at a national level in the field of indoor climbing. ‘If I Can’ is a film that follows her on her inspiring journey into the outdoors

Free Flow

Featuring climber Hazel Findlay, and the mountains of Wales, ‘Free Flow’ is a genuinely stunning film; one that serves up some great free soloing from Hazel. This inspirational outdoors film reminds us that opportunities for adventure are often on our doorstep.

China Doll

‘China Doll’ follows Heather Weidner on her journey to become the first woman to climb a 5.14 trad route in Colorado (the route, you guessed it, is called China Doll). If you want to watch a rad climber get to grips with a properly challenging climb, look no further.

Speak To Me Softly

Some sport films look at sport from a purely athletic point of view. Some sport films explore things in a deeper way. ‘Speak To Me Softly’ is definitely the latter. It dives into the experiences of Jenny Abegg, and the psychological battles she has to overcome while on a route.

Frosty

Anna Frost is an elite ultra-runner. ‘Frosty’ is a film that explores connections, community, competition and Anna’s transition into motherhood.

Mira Rai

Mira Rai is a trail runner from Nepal. She only discovered trail running was even a sport around 18 months before winning a prestigious running event at Mont Blanc. This excellent little Salomon film explores Mira Rai’s remarkable story so far.

Batgirl

Rhonda-Marie Avery has no depth perception, and cannot see during the day at all. She is legally blind and, surprisingly, can see better at night. This last point is why she has taken on the nickname Batgirl. Rhonda wants to smash down the barriers she came up against as a child. She’s an ultramarathon runner.

Lhotse

In 2018, Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison achieved the first ski descent of Lhotse. Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world. This film, backed by the team at The North Face, takes a look at the pair’s unforgettable skiing adventure in the Himalayas.

Liv Along The Way

Whether she’s climbing mountains, ski mountaineering, or BASE jumping, Liv Sansoz is as ‘mountain lifestyle’ as they come. Back in the year 2017, Liv set herself the challenge of climbing to the summit of all 82 (yes, all 82) of the 4000 metre mountains in the European Alps. She aimed to do it without the assistance of ski lift, and within the course of a single year.

A Walk In The Park

Kelly Halpin of Jackson, Wyoming, is both an artist and outdoor athlete. ‘A Walk In The Park’ tells the story of her attempt at the Picnic. Not a scotch egg in sight, mind. The Picnic is actually a mountain triathlon event in Grand Teton National Park. It involves a big bike ride, a big swim, a hike and a climb (and then all that again, in reverse).

You May Also Like

30 Organisations That Are Working To Make The Outdoors More Inclusive

Mother Huckers | Shredding While Pregnant And Why We Should Write Mums Into Snowboarding

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Hydraulic Press | What's The Strongest Axe?

Watch a bunch of axes get put through their paces on YouTube by a big crushing machine

Here's What Happens When You Put A Steel Axe In A Hydraulic Press
Skiing

Avalanche Footage Collection | The Power of the Mountains

If this video doesn't emphasise the importance of a safety-first approach in the backcountry, nothing will

This Collection Of Avalanche Footage Shows The Full Power Of Snow In The Mountains
Mountain Biking

World's Longest Indoor Trail | Riding Bikes Inside

In the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, you'll find a legendary indoor mountain bike trial

Introducing The Worlds Longest Indoor Mountain Bike Trail
Snowboarding

Kings and Queens | Highlights From Corbet's 2021

Lights, camera, action as skiers and snowboarders do battle at Corbet's Couloir

Kings and Queens of Corbet's 2021 | Watch The GoPro Highlights From Jackson Hole
Mountain Biking

Home Rampage | Brendan Fairclough and Sam Pilgrim

Brendan Fairclough continues to curb his lockdown boredom

Brendan Fairclough Enlists The Help Of Sam Pilgrim In Crazy House Stunt
Mountaineering & Expeditions

AKU X Peter Moser | 200 Summits In 15 Days

Peter Moser reflects on a climbing challenge that saw him 'complete' The Lagorai in one winter

Aurai | AKU Film Looks At Mountaineer Peter Moser And His 200 Summits In 15 Days
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production