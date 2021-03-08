20 Inspiring Films About Women In Adventure

To celebrate International Women’s Day this year, we’ve decided to compile this hefty list. What’s on the list? Well, how does some of the most inspiring films about women in adventure and the outdoors sound? There’s films about skiing, films about rock climbing, and films about mountain biking here. In amongst all that, there’s also some films that refuse to be boxed in and labelled.

Give them all a watch, and get stoked on the amazing people and stories in them.

Arc’teryx Presents: Motherload

A story of loss, love, and life featuring professional skiers and mothers Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway. A powerful film about carrying our past, and emotional connections, with us into the mountains.

Shaped By The Wild

‘Shaped By The Wild’ takes a look at professional skier Christina Lustenberger and the ways in which her expertise and passions were formed amongst the mountains of British Columbia.