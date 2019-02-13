The Mpora Podcast | Episode 2 - Mpora

Share

Multi Sport

The Mpora Podcast | Episode 2

If you liked episode one of the Mpora Pod, you're going to love episode two

Paul Evans & Ben Mondy return with another episode of your favourite action sports and adventure podcast, forward slash anything in the whole wide world.

Recording from sunny Tenerife while hosting the webcast for the Capbreiroa Las Americas Pro surf event, the boys chat with the BBC’s acceptable face of action sports, Ed Leigh, down the line from Åre, Sweden.

A three-time Air Guitar World Champ (2000-2), Ed has done things even Billy Idol’s wife had never previously seen the like of, and is sporting enough to share some of his favourite anecdotes from a celebrity lifestyle, as well as wax lyrical about action sports, something he loves almost more than life itself. What does Steven Seagal keep in his cowboy boots? How much do BBC2 presenters get paid? How old is too old to still be the face of action sports? Find out!

Elsewhere Jasper Sanders, former creative director of Quiksilver Europe and executive producer of Candide Thovex’s Ski The World movie for Audi, brings the behind the scenes intel from an epic project. A ski film with no snow in whatsoever? Yes please. Jasper’s got fascinating stats and anecdotes from the road, and even reveals Candide’s secret to falling life a leaf, rather than a stone.

Elsewhere the news roundup mainly features animal-based and only very vaguely action sports and adventure related chat. Shark bongs, cougar attacks and fishtagrams all register on the radar, while Paul reveals why he’s rather be tucked in into his bivouac at night by Bushtucker Man Les Hiddins, than Ray Mears.

In the quiz, Paul’s new topic of the legendary 1968 Golden Globe yacht race, in which only one person finished, takes on Ben’s Life & Times of Paul Theroux, in a tense battle of knowledge, mental sharpness, and of course Wikipedia revision five mins before the show.

The episode plays out to the golden age hip hop absolute chooooon ‘One To Grow On’ by the UMC’s.

Running time: 54m07

Running order:

1m20s: Yeah Yeah Yeah

8m50s: No No No

18m50s: Ed Leigh

33m40s: Jasper Sanders / Ski The World

44m30s: Quiz: 1968 Golden Globe Race vs Paul Theroux

Be sure to get in touch with the show.

Tweet us @mpora, email thecrew@mpora.com, or send a raven.

You May Also Like

The Mpora Podcast | Episode 1

Slice ‘n’ Dice | Volume 5

Share

Topics:

Action Sports The Mpora Podcast

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Behind the Nines | Documentary Explores The Making Of Audi Nines

That was one lovingly shaped park

Behind the Nines | Documentary Explores The Making Of Audi Nines 2018
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Nothing is certain but death, taxes, and Mpora's Instagram being quite good

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
BMX

BMX In Dubai | Kriss Kyle Rides From A Helicopter In New Edit

We love anything that involves jumping out of a helicopter at height

BMX In Dubai | Kriss Kyle Rides Out Of A Helicopter In New Red Bull Edit
Snowboarding

Watch | Patagonia Tree Skiing Film 'Treeline'

Ever considered the relationship we have with nature? Let Patagonia take you on a journey through it with 'Treeline'

Patagonia Release Their Tree Skiing Masterpiece 'Treeline'| Watch
Multi Sport

If you liked episode one of the Mpora Pod, you’re going to love episode two Paul Evans & Ben Mondy return with another episode of...

Multi Sport

If you liked episode one of the Mpora Pod, you’re going to love episode two Paul Evans & Ben Mondy return with another episode of...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production