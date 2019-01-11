The Mpora Podcast | Episode 1 - Mpora

The Mpora Podcast | Episode 1

Fill your ears up with the sweet, sweet, sound of Mpora's brand new podcast

You heard about these things called podcasts? Apparently, they’re all the rage these days. Everyone’s doing ’em. Everyone’s listening to ’em. Your Gran, well your Gran doesn’t know what they are but she’s proud of you. She’s proud of you.

Anyway, with the world and his wife jumping on the pod-wagon, we decided to set none other than Paul Evans and Ben Mondy, of Surf Europe Podcast fame no less, loose on cooking up an audio feast for the Mpora audience. We’re happy to report that the boys didn’t disappoint.

“Sean, quick heads up, once did something very surprising with the carcass of a dead dog”

Travel poo stories, cannabis misdemeanours, the secret to spotting a legit mountaineer, the fallacy of zorbing on a ski trip and a chat with ginger-nut, and all-round nice guy adventurer, Sean Conway; it’s all here, and then some. Sean, quick heads up, once did something very surprising with the carcass of a dead dog. Listen to find out what.


Adventure The Mpora Podcast

