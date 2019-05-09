The Mpora Podcast | Episode 4 - Mpora

The Mpora Podcast | Episode 4

This month's pod features a chat with the director of new Nathan Fletcher documentary 'Heavy Water'

Paul Evans & Ben Mondy are back with their latest look around the world of adventure and action sports.

Director of Nathan Fletcher documentary ‘Heavy Water’ Michael Oblowitz joins the show down the line from LA where he’s just screened the movie at the Newport Beach Film Festival ahead of a global release May 2019.

Part of the legendary Fletcher clan that includes Walter Hoffman, Herbie, Christian & Greyson Fletcher, the Red Bull Media House production culminates in Nathan nailing the first ever heli bomb drop make, in big surf at Hawaii’s outer reefs.

Elsewhere, Mondy is chastised by both Mpora pod fans and Paul alike for a variety of indiscretions, including his carbon footprint (about to embark to Australia for the second time this year) and his take down of 10-year-old Team GB skateboarding phenom, Sky Brown in Ep3.

Meanwhile, there’s micro-dosing, extinction rebellion, MTBellends, DIY foils, Tristan Gooley, Jake Phelps and Wheels & Waves.

The thrilling climax sees John Muir take on Cliff Young in Podcaster Mastermind. Will Paul champion Muir and get to hear Archie Whitewater play out the show? There’s only one way to find out!

Get in touch with the show: @mpora or thecrew@mpora.com

