Paul Evans & Ben Mondy return with a rip snorter of an episode of your fave action sports and adventure pod, asking the big questions… and then answering them.

Why does no one called Wayne or Gary ever walk to the North Pole?

Is Mpora partly to blame for traffic jams on Mount Everest‘s Hillary Step?

How did Will Hodshon & Rich Mitchel poo when they were sailed non-stop, unassisted around Britain in a 15ft dinghy?

This episode’s guests recently completed a circumnavigation of Britain in 15 days and four hours, and joined the show down the phone for a thorough debrief (Rich was in the woods in Fort William, Scotland, hence the slightly crackly audio).

Meanwhile, podcaster mastermind sees the life and times of John Muir take on Surf Rage in a tense battle of super relevant action & adventure sport knowledge. #targetdemographic #relatablecontent

