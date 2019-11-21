You’ve taken some photos in your time. Photos outside. Photos inside. Photos of interesting stuff. Photos of stuff that, with the power of hindsight, wasn’t that interesting at all. Photos at family gatherings. Photos at weddings. Photos of your dinner. Photos of sunsets. Photos of your mate passed out on the sofa with cartoon penises drawn all over his face. Across the duration of your life so far, even if you wouldn’t necessarily classify yourself as a “photographer,” you’ll have definitely taken some photos.

Are those photos you’ve taken over the years as good as the winners of this year’s Red Bull Illume? Only you can answer that but, what we can say is that, even if they were half as decent as this year’s collection… well then you’ve definitely got quite the eye for photography good sir or madam.

“The voting panel was made up of 50 photo editors and digital experts, who had the tough job of whittling down… 59,551 entries”

The winners of the Red Bull Illume imagery contest were announced on the 20th of November in South Tyrol, Italy. The contest crowned an Overall Winner, and 11 category winners (check out the champion shots below).

This was the fifth edition of the photography contest, with two new categories being added to the mixer – ‘Best of Instagram by SandDisk’ and the ‘Moving Image’ category which was bagged in the end by Rupert Walker for his work in Parallel.

The voting panel was made up of 50 photo editors and digital experts, who had the tough job of whittling down a whopping 59,551 entries (submitted by thousands of photographers from around the world). 260 of the best images from this year’s competition will feature in the Red Bull Illume 2019 Photobook.

Overall Winner

Credit / Copyright: Ben Thouard / Red Bull Illume

Best of Instagram By SanDisk – Category

Credit / Copyright: Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Illume

Creative By Skylum – Category