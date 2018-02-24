UK's Billy Morgan Wins Bronze in Men's Olympic Big Air - Results and Report - Mpora

UK’s Billy Morgan Wins Bronze in Men’s Olympic Big Air – Results and Report

Seb Toots Takes Gold in Insane Blitz of Technical Freestyle Blurring

Night shift: Tom Copsey and (outta left field!) Andrew Duthie

The much anticipated/detested one-jump spinfest wrapped up freestyle snowboarding’s time at the 2018 Olympics, with Canada’s Sebastien Toutant taking the gold. Here’s how it went down…

Hot on the heels of the historic women’s Big Air finals, this morning it was the men’s time to dial their send-ometers to 11 in the bid to crown the past couple of years of hoovering up FIS points with Olympic gold.

The qualification for the men’s final had already showcased some apex-level kicker riding, but the question was, with the Alpensia kicker being decidedly medium by today’s standards, would the riders be able to ratchet things up much more for their Olympic ender?

The relatively smaller size of the jump certainly played no small part in allowing the women to give the best account of themselves, but though most of the guys had been commenting on how well it had been riding it seemed that the much anticipated/feared Quad-off wouldn’t be happening.

One thing was for sure, it was set up nicely with a mix of bonafide powerhouses and emerging talents making the cut. Plus there would always be the chance of Torgeir Bergrem unofficially winning the whole damned thing by showing his switch back 5 Method to the world once more.

Here’s how it unfolded…

  1. Sebastien TOUTANT – 84.75 / 89.50 / JNS // 174.25
  2. Kyle MACK – 82.00 / 86.75 / JNS // 168.75
  3. Billy MORGAN – JNS / 82.50 / 85.50 // 157.50
  4. Chris CORNING – 74.25 / 78.75 / JNS // 153.00
  5. Redmond GERARD – 74.75 / JNS / 68.25 // 143.00
  6. Michael SCHAERER – JNS / 62.25 / 78.50 // 140.75
  7. Torgeir BERGREM – 88.50 / JNS / JNS // 88.50
  8. Jonas BOESIGER – 77.50 / JNS / 40.75 // 118.25
  9. Max PARROT – 85.00 / JNS / 32.75 // 117.75
  10. Mark MCMORRIS – 40.50 / JNS / 32.00 // 72.50
  11. Carlos GARCIA KNIGHT – JNS / JNS / 54.25 // 54.25
  12. Niklas MATTSSON – 36.00 / DNS / DNS // 36.00

Slopestyle champ Red Gerard kicked things off. Dropping in without his Team USA astro-jacket, he got a score on the board with a backside triple 1440 mute – something that was unlikely to ever be enough, given the field that would follow.

Britain’s Billy Morgan was the first to fall, coming unstuck on the landing of his backside 1440 triple. With only two out of three jumps counting, that meant no more room for mistakes. Michael Shaerer also bailed on his run, but Seb Toots kept his cool to put down the first 1620 of the day (a cab triple version, to be exact).

The bar had now been set, and with Chris Corning unable to unseat Seb, Tor Bergriem was the one to do it. The Norwegian stomped a backside 1620 mute, earning him an 88.50. Kyle Mack brought the tweaked japan to his backside 1440 triple cork, immediately nipping at Tor’s heels.

Then it was the turn of Mark McMorris, looking to improve on his bronze from slopestyle. He went all out with a switch backside 1620, clearly with gold on his mind, but couldn’t hold on to the landing.

With the stakes this high, injuries were always likely, and it was a shame to see Niklas Mattsson drop out after a big crash in his first run. Switzerland’s Jonas Boesiger remained in contention with a backside triple 16, only to be upstaged by Max Parrot’s version of the same trick.

Sadly New Zealand’s Carlos Garcia Knight’s first run didn’t live up to the promise of his qualifying runs, leaving him with a lot to do in runs two and three.

More to follow…

