UK's Billy Morgan Wins Bronze in Men's Olympic Big Air - Results and Report - Mpora

Night shift: Tom Copsey and (outta left field!) Andrew Duthie

The much anticipated/detested one-jump spinfest wrapped up freestyle snowboarding’s time at the 2018 Olympics, with Canada’s Sebastien Toutant taking the gold. Here’s how it went down…

Hot on the heels of the historic women’s Big Air finals, this morning it was the men’s time to dial their send-ometers to 11 in the bid to crown the past couple of years of hoovering up FIS points with Olympic gold.

The qualification for the men’s final had already showcased some apex-level kicker riding, but the question was, with the Alpensia kicker being decidedly medium by today’s standards, would the riders be able to ratchet things up much more for their Olympic ender?

The relatively smaller size of the jump certainly played no small part in allowing the women to give the best account of themselves, but though most of the guys had been commenting on how well it had been riding it seemed that the much anticipated/feared Quad-off wouldn’t be happening.

One thing was for sure, it was set up nicely with a mix of bonafide powerhouses and emerging talents making the cut. Plus there would always be the chance of Torgeir Bergrem unofficially winning the whole damned thing by showing his switch back 5 Method to the world once more.

Here’s how it unfolded…