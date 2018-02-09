What Is Big Air? | Winter Olympic Event Guide And Preview For Pyeongchang 2018

Key Big Air terminology

If you’re new to this event, the language of snowboard Big Air can be confusing. To the uninitiated, it can sound like a jumble of the familiar and the unusual, formed into sentences that are designed to be deliberately confusing. Fear not, we’re going to cover the basics of snowboard speak, as well as covering a few essential phrases, and may even throw in a few extras so you can hold a conversation with a native snowboard speaker without feeling silly.

Regular and Goofy

This is the stance in which the snowboarders stands on their board. Regular is when the rider leads with their left foot, with their right foot trailing. Goofy is when they lead with their right foot, and have their left trailing. There is no benefit or disadvantage to either stance, it’s just whatever feels most natural to the individual. Despite sounding negative, Goofy actually derives from the Disney cartoon dog, who surfs with his right foot forward. Yes, this is the level we’re sometimes working on.

Switch

You will hear ‘Switch’ a lot. It refers to when the rider is traveling on the stance they find the least natural, so Regular riders traveling Goofy, and Goofy riders traveling Regular. This may sound simple if you’ve never tried it, but it’s essentially like doing everything backwards – a bit like writing with your weaker hand. Taking off Switch, landing Switch, or both, is harder, so adds to the difficulty points.

Cab

Cab is a lot like Switch, and is slightly confusing, so it’s included here only in the name of completion, as the term will no doubt be used. Basically, it’s the same as Switch. For those wishing to get really technical Cab is when you take off backwards and spin frontside, and Switch is when you take off backwards and spin backside. But honestly, don’t worry about it. If somebody ever pulls you up on it, be rest assured that they’re probably a pedant looking for a chance to show off that they know something nobody else really cares about.

Team GB snowboarder Billy Morgan is one of the handful of British riders hoping to do well in Pyeongchang – Photo: James Renhard

Frontside and Backside

Frontside and Backside describe the direction in which a snowboarder spins through the air. The easiest way to picture it is by looking over either your left or right shoulder, and imagine you are on a snowboard traveling in the direction you are now looking. From that position, Frontside is when you spin so that your chest (or front) would be facing the direction of travel first. Backside is when you spin so that your back would be facing the direction of travel first.

Often, Frontside and Backside will be abbreviated simply to Front and Back.

Frontside and Backside are particularly important in Olympic Big Air, as it means a rider can do one big trick spinning one way, and a 2nd spinning the other, meeting the criteria needed by the judges of doing two different tricks.

It’s worth noting that FrontSide and Backside mean something different when referring to rail tricks like those seen in Olympic Slopestyle. However, there are no rails in Big Air, so we won’t confuse matters here.

Revert

Revert refers to a snowboarder spinning while on the ground after they’ve landed their trick. In Big Air snowboarding Revert is seen as a bad thing, and points will be deducted from riders who do it.

Kicker

Kicker is the name often given to the actual jump that the riders fly off during the Olympic Big Air competition. It is sometimes also known as a Booter or a Cheese Wedge

Knuckle

The Knuckle is area after the jump, when the terrain goes from being horizontal to sloping down to become the landing. Landing on the knuckle not only shows poor execution, but also hurts like hell.

Flat or Flat Bottom

If the knuckle comes before the landing, the Flat – sometimes called Flat Bottom comes after it. Similarly, landing on the Flat will cause judges to deduct points, and the waiting medical staff to leap to their feet.

Safety Run

A Safety Run is when a rider attempts to land a more conservative trick to ensure they get a good score on the board, ahead of trying more difficult runs later on. With the Final of Olympic Big Air being a ‘three run – best two count’ format, expect many riders to have a Safety Run on their first go, before unleashing more spectacular tricks on runs two and three.

Cork

You will hear the term, Cork, and specifically Double Cork, Triple Cork, and Qud Cork a lot during Big Air. A Cork is an off-axis spin where the riders head and shoulders dip below their hips while they’re spinning through the air. It’s widely believed that Corks will win the Big Air competition, with only a few riders, Britain’s Billy Morgaon among them, who have ever successfully landed a Quad Cork. However, Norway’s Marcus Kleveland is the only rider to have successfully landed it in competition. If conditions are right in Pyeongchang, expect an arms race.

Often, Cork tricks are abbreviated, dropping the word “cork” completely. So a Double Cork becomes a Double (or even Dub’), A Triple Cork becomes a Triple (or sometimes Trip), and so on.

“Cork” derives from the word Corkscrew from back when a Single Cork was the trick du jour, and was done sufficiently slowly to be able to see what was actually happening.

Canadian rider Spencer O’Brien will be hoping to get onto the podium as Big Air makes it’s Olympic debut at the 2018 Games – Photo: James Renhard

Rotation

Rotation is the amount of degrees a snowboarder spins through the air. They’re measured in units of 180° which the fans of protractors among you will know if half a full turn. It’s rare to see rotations anything under 540° in Big Air competitions but in the Men’s competition in particular, they can go as far as 1440° (four full rotations), 1620° (four and a half full rotations) and some are even suggesting the Pyeongchang Big Air jump may allow for enough air time to see an 1880° rotation.

In snowboarding, it’s common for people to refer to rotations more simply, by knocking off the last two numbers. As such, a 180° becomes a One. A 900° is a Nine. A 1620° is a Sixteen etc.

Add to this the other variants we’ve already learnt, and before long you’ll find yourself knowing exactly what a Cab Dub Ten is.

Flat Spin

A Flat Spin is mercifully simple to understand, and refers to when a snowboarder rotates through the air without dipping into a Cork. Flat Spins are very stylish tricks and Norwegian rider Stale Sandbech, in particular, is a master.

Grab

A Grab is when a rider grabs their board with their hand or hands. This is done to add style, and shows the judges that they are in control of their trick. Some grabs are harder than others, some are more stylish than others, and some suit certain tricks more than others. Common grabs you’ll hear are Mute, Inde, Stalefish, Melon, and Tail. More complex grabs you may hear are Crail, Japan, Roast Beef and Chicken Salad.

Some grabs are deemed poor form, or even illegal in snowboarding and will see judges deduct points. These include Tindy, Tailfish, and Boot grabs.

Grabs are a subjective thing, but the almost universally accepted King of grabs is a Method, owing to how stylish it looks when performed well. However, it’s unlikely this will be seen in Olympic Big Air as it is not conducive to doing lots of slips and spins.

Advanced Snowboard Terminology

Other terminology you may hear while watching the Olympic Big Air in Pyeongchang is “Stoked”, which means very happy, “Huck it” or “Send it” which means throw caution to the wind and try a big trick, “Tranny” which is the transition from flat to an angle (such as a take off), “Gnarly” which is something that’s so frightening that’s impressive, and “Sketchy” which is something that’s dangerous. Liberally sprinkle the above into conversation, yand ou’ll be speaking like a snowboarder in no time. Radical!