Question: when is a week, not a week? Answer: when it’s more than a week. We are, of course, referring to the fact that we’ve been wildly, wildly, inconsistent with this weekly feature this year. Friday comes, sometimes you’ll get a slice of the ‘best videos of the week‘ stuff; sometimes you don’t. This is all must be extremely confusing for you and we can only apologise. Please. Forgive us.

This week our roundup does, admittedly, include some video content from more than a week ago but, generally speaking, we still think it holds up as a valid piece of action sports and adventure “journalism.” Check out some incredibly deep snow in Alaska, an asteroid / skier falling from the sky, more footage of a big chairlift queue in Vail, a surfer surfing it up in his lounge and a bike that is, quite frankly, the greatest bike in existence.

1) Deep Snow In Alaska

2) Deep Impact In Avoriaz